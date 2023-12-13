Today on Sky Sports Racing: Intervention seeks hat-trick at Lingfield's Flat meeting with Hexham jumps card also live on Wednesday

Lingfield (12.00 to 3.30) stages an afternoon all-weather meeting on Wednesday with jumps action from Hexham (12.15 to 3.20) also live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Lingfield - Hat-trick seeking Intervention faces 11 rivals

Intervention headlines a field for 12 for a cracking renewal of the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (2.00) over six furlongs at Lingfield.

Mick Appleby's six-year-old scored at Wolverhampton on November 14 before claiming a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield last week and rates a strong contender from a 5lb higher mark as he drops in trip under Ali Rawlinson.

Way To Dubai had some useful form in Germany before joining Charlie Fellowes and looks capable of better having finished an encouraging fourth behind All The King's Men over this trip at Wolverhampton last month.

Brett Johnson's Rocking Ends is yet to finish out of the first three places in seven starts on the all-weather so must be feared on his return from 161 days off under William Carson, while Navello will appreciate the drop in class having struggled of late.

2.45 Hexham - Travail D'Orfevre takes on Doyouknowwhatimean

A trappy Tant Pis Handicap Chase (2.45) is set to be run on testing ground at Hexham.

Nick Alexander's Travail D'Orfevre got off the mark at the seventh attempt over fences at Carlisle in October and could prove hard to beat as he concedes weight all round under Bruce Lynn.

The biggest danger looks to be the Dan Skelton-trained Doyouknowwhatimean. The six-year-old, who will be ridden by Tristan Durrell, remains a maiden after 10 starts but is lightly raced over fences and might appreciate the drop to two miles for a team that has a 31 per cent strike rate at the track.

Treshnish and Cudgel have struggled in recent starts but do bring winning course and distance form to the table.

3.00 Lingfield - Nature Watch and Verbier clash in classy novice

The Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Novice Stakes (3.00) at Lingfield promises to be an informative contest with an array of well-bred three-year-olds clashing over 1m 2f.

Ralph Beckett's Frankel filly Verbier made a winning debut at Wolverhampton in March but suffered defeat on her return at Redcar in October and might struggle to give weight to some promising types.

Nature Watch finished second to Assail when favourite for a Wolverhampton maiden last month and is expected to improve on that narrow defeat with Kieran Shoemark taking over in the plate.

The Cheveley Park Stud colours will be in action with Andrew Balding fielding the twice-raced Pivotal filly Eleanor Cross, while Sea The Stars gelding Mahboob is one to watch on debut for the John and Thady Gosden team.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Hexham and Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday December 13.