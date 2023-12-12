You Wear It Well to have sights lowered by Jamie Snowden after Fighting Fifth reverse

You Wear It Well will go back against her own sex in the new year after failing to really fire in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

With the Grade One contest rescheduled following the abandonment of racing at Newcastle the previous Saturday, and Constitution Hill and his stablemate Shishkin withdrawn on account of testing conditions, everything appeared to be falling into place for Jamie Snowden's star mare.

The six-year-old had already shown her well-being this season by landing a Listed prize at Wetherby, and with Snowden having won the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury the previous weekend with Datsalrightgino, You Wear It Well was favourite to provide him with another major Saturday success in Esher.

Ultimately, though, the daughter of Midnight Legend was well beaten in third place behind the popular veteran Not So Sleepy and fellow mare Love Envoi, and Snowden feels his charge underperformed.

Image: Not So Sleepy jumps clear of You Wear It Well on his way to winning the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown

He said: "I think the handicapper had it on form that she had to improve to win that race, even without the two defections. She ran all right, but probably hasn't run her race, I would have said.

"Her price was probably skewed by the form of the yard and this, that and the other, but she's run OK in the circumstances.

"She goes on soft ground, but that really was terrible ground on Saturday and she didn't really get into any great rhythm. She was a bit keen early on and missed a couple of hurdles.

"Take nothing away from anyone, but it probably wasn't her true running."

You Wear It Well's main objective is to secure a second Cheltenham Festival success in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle in March, having last season landed the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Image: Gavin Sheehan holds his arms aloft in celebration after riding You Wear It Well to victory at Cheltenham

What route she takes to Prestbury Park is uncertain, but she appears unlikely to take on the boys in the meantime.

"I think going back against her own sex makes sense really," Snowden added.

"Due to a lack of a realistic opportunity for her in December, we thought we'd take our chance in the Fighting Fifth, and the fact that she went off favourite suggests it wasn't a ridiculous decision to go down that kind of route.

"It didn't quite work out, but we'll dust ourselves down and go again. There are mares' races for her at Sandown and Doncaster and Warwick, so there are plenty of opportunities between now and March."