Highfield Princess team not rushing any decisions on star sprinter's future after Hong Kong trip

Connections of Highfield Princess are keen to "let the dust settle" on her creditable effort in Hong Kong last weekend before making a decision on her future.

A triple Group One winner in 2022 for John Quinn, the popular mare has fully justified the call to keep her in training as a six-year-old, with victories in the King George Stakes at Goodwood and the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp supplemented by several fine performances in defeat.

Highfield Princess was unable to land a telling blow on local superstar Lucky Sweynesse in Sunday's Hong Kong Sprint, but was far from disgraced in being beaten by four lengths into sixth place, and the trainer's son Sean Quinn was proud of her performance.

"I thought she did her very best, it was tough from her wide draw and she just got a little bit lit up and nudged wide on the bend when the winner came up her inside," Quinn said.

"I'm not making any huge excuses, it might have cost her a place or two, but she performed very creditably on a very tough stage.

Image: Lucky Sweynesse, ridden by Zac Purton, wins the Longines Hong Kong Sprint

"She kept going and picked up £55,000 for finishing sixth, whereas if she'd finished seventh she'd have picked up nothing, so she paid for the trip and more."

With Highfield Princess and her trainer having not yet returned to UK soil, a final call on whether she will be retired for broodmare duties, or race on in 2024, has yet to be made.

"She's still in Hong Kong as we speak, so I think it's just a case of getting her home, let the dust settle and keep her ticking over and see how she is," Quinn jr added.

Image: Jason Hart salutes the crowd at Goodwood after Highfield Princess' King George victory

"To win another Group One this year and probably one of the most valuable Group Twos in Europe when she won at Goodwood, not only has she picked up huge prize money but she's enhanced her CV.

"We can look back on this year very satisfied."