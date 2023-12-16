Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster and Hereford stage jumps cards with Newcastle and Wolverhampton also live on Saturday

There is quality as well as quantity live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday with jumps action from Doncaster and Hereford alongside all-weather Flat fixtures at Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

2.40 Doncaster - Gin Coco, Tommy's Oscar and Rare Edition feature

Tommy's Oscar heads a field of 12 for an ultra-competitive renewal of the bet365 Handicap Hurdle (2.40) at Doncaster.

Ann Hamilton's stable star claimed this contest in 2021 and scored in Grade Two company over fences on Town Moor last season, so rates a fascinating contender as he reverts to hurdles under Danny McMenamin.

The Harry Fry-trained Gin Coco travelled superbly before seeing off a strong field at Ascot on his last start and, with just a 4lb penalty to shoulder, is fancied to go close with Ben Bromley claiming 5lb.

Image: Gin Coco (left) on his way to victory at Ascot last month

Of the others, Charlie Longsdon's Rare Edition makes his handicap debut having shown useful form as a novice last year, while Clear White Light should have more to offer based on his course-and-distance success last time.

Speaking about Rare Edition on Thursday, Longsdon told Sky Sports Racing: "Our initial plan was to go chasing with him back in October time, but he was quite a sick horse back in October and had a month off so change of plan, keep him over hurdles, and this as soon as I got him going again was the obvious target. He's won round Doncaster before and it's a good starting point. We will find out where we go from there."

3.15 Doncaster - Mister Coffey and Whistleinthedark headline

Mister Coffey faces a classy field as he bids to break his duck over fences in the three-mile bet365 Handicap Chase (3.15).

Still winless after 10 starts over the larger obstacles, Nicky Henderson's eight-year-old was a shade disappointing on his return at Cheltenham when fourth behind Broadway Boy and could appreciate the switch to handicap company with James Bowen in the plate.

Image: Mister Coffey (red) was second in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival last year

Whistleinthedark has been a revelation since tackling fences - winning four of his five starts - and, having struggled when eighth in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase on his last start, steps up in trip with decent ground to suit.

Rebecca Menzies' Twoshotsoftequila also enters calculations with his sole success over fences coming over this course and distance back in March.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, Menzies said: "Hopefully he'll go well. He's off a very low weight and he should love the ground. I think there could be a nice handicap in him. He's been very consistent, knocking on the door -he was second in his last two runs. He's in great nick and hopefully we can go and get a nice Saturday result."

1.35 Hereford - Call Me Lord faces Lime Avenue and Luttrell Lad

Veteran Call Me Lord headlines a small but select field for the Read Harry Cobden's Blog At PlanetSportBet Handicap Hurdle (1.35) at Hereford.

A dual Grade Two winner in his prime, Henderson's 10-year-old will top the weights as he drops into handicap company on his return from 231 days off. Having finished runner-up off 2lb lower behind Dolphin Square at Sandown in December last year, he could take plenty of beating with Daryl Jacob back in the saddle.

Image: Call Me Lord just missed out on victory at Sandown last year

Lime Avenue enjoyed a successful novice campaign over hurdles, winning at Wincanton in February, but must bounce back from a heavy defeat when fourth behind Good Luck Charm on his reappearance at Wincanton last month.

Luttrell Lad shaped well when fifth to Park Annonciade at Haydock on his last start and must be feared if able to take a step forward again.

