Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell stages jumps meeting live on Sunday as Supremely West chases hat-trick

Southwell takes the starring role live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday with a seven-race jumps meeting, starting at 12.10pm with the final race at 3.30pm.

12.10 Southwell - In-form Rostello and Largy Nights headline

A trio of recent winners clash in a hot renewal of the opening Get Emmas' Xmas Cracker's At planetsportbet.com Handicap Chase (12.10) at Southwell.

The newly-formed Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole training partnership have already been among the winners and they look to have an excellent chance in the 3m 2f event where Hexham victor Rostello will top the weights under 5lb claimer Cillin Leonard.

He will not have it all his own way, however, as Charlie Longsdon's Largy Nights romped home by 12 lengths when successful at Sedgefield and remains lightly raced for a nine-year-old.

Shaun Harris' Ali Star Bert has excelled over fences and is another to note having relished heavy ground when scoring here last time.

2.30 Southwell - Supremely West among three last-time winners

A fiercely competitive Best Odds Guaranteed At PlanetSportBet EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (2.30) also sees three last-time-out winners clash over 2m 4f.

Newland and Insole are responsible for Supremely West in this and he is looking to land a hat-trick under Charlie Hammond. A ready winner on both his starts over hurdles this season, the five-year-old is facing his biggest test yet, though, as he concedes weight to some useful rivals.

Longsdon saddles Bugise Seagull who made a winning hurdling debut at Catterick last month and should have more to give having shown signs of greenness then.

Jennie Candlish's Thank You Blue jumped well on his way to landing a Sedgefield maiden hurdle and, with the step up in trip expected to suit, rates a big danger under Lewis Stones.

3.30 Southwell - Sister Michael faces Realisation

The closing Download The PlanetSportBet App Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (3.30) looks trappy with several of the eight-strong field holding good chances.

David Killahena and Graeme McPherson recently acquired course-and-distance winner Sister Michael and he must be feared if fully tuned up on this return from 390 days off.

Realisation claimed a Bangor bumper back in October 2022 and, having shown promise in a couple of novice hurdles, is one to note on her handicap debut for Longsdon under Lilly Pinchin.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday December 17.