Weekend Winners: Cheltenham December Gold Cup best bets and 13/2 NAP of the day

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at another big Saturday at Cheltenham, featuring the December Gold Cup.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets from Prestbury Park.

Saturday's showpiece is a typically competitive renewal with champion trainer Paul Nicholls holding two nice chances and the panel are split on their fancies.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"It's going to be a good little race, albeit a smaller field than you'd expect for this kind of premier handicap but it's still very competitive.

"I'm hoping it's going to be pretty straightforward and I like Thunder Rock because I think he's the best handicapped horse in the race.

"He had a very solid novice season last year, with form behind Datsalrightgino, The Real Whacker, Gerri Colombe and Solo.

"He's got a really likable profile for the race as a second season chaser and I liked his comeback in the Colin Parker at Carlisle where he beat Mahler Mission.

"I'm loving the small field for this guy because he's a hold-up horse and hopefully he'll benefit from that."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"My selection has finished in front of Dec's before! I like the look of Monmiral here for Paul Nicholls, who has won the race a couple of times.

"Traditionally you want a horse carrying less that 11st so he ticks that box and he is 1lb lower than the favourite.

"He's got something to prove but has some nice form going back through the book.

"First time is not an issue for him - he's won three times first time out - and Harry Cobden has chosen him from the Paul Nicholls runners."

Image: Monmiral is making his first start of the season for Paul Nicholls

Host Kate Tracey…

"I hope Harry Cobden has got it wrong and that Bryony Frost on the seemingly second-string will be the one to go in.

"Il Ridoto is a stalwart of these two-and-a-half mile handicap chases at Cheltenham.

"I'll have an each-way play on Grandeur D'Ame with Fakir D'oudairies in here and pushing him three pounds out of the weights.

"I think the benefit of Bryony getting on board Il Ridoto is that she tends to ride her horses more prominently and I'm hoping she'll take advantage of a lack of a really strong pace and get Il Ridoto forward."