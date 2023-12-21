Lesters 2023: William Buick and Brian Hughes defend Jockey of the Year titles as Billy Loughnane claim Apprentice prize

William Buick and Brian Hughes have successfully defended their Flat Jockey of the Year and Jump Jockey of the Year titles, respectively, at the Lesters 2023.

Buick, who takes his crown for the third consecutive year, enjoyed another memorable season in the saddle, riding 166 winners from 733 rides, lifting his second Flat Champion Jockey trophy.

Hughes also collects his trophy for the third time, coinciding with his third success as Jumps Champion Jockey in the 2022/23 campaign.

There were also awards handed on Sky Sports Racing's Lesters special programme to two-time champion jockey Paul Hanagan, who received the Flat Jockey Special Recognition prize after retiring from the saddle with over 2,000 winners to his name.

Image: Paul Hanagan receives a guard of honour from his weighing room colleagues at York

Alan Johns picked up the Jump Jockey Special Recognition award following his admirable charity work in 2023, including running the Loch Ness Marathon and helping to organise a charity race to raise money for Welsh Children's Cancer Charity LATCH.

Billy Loughnane only had his first professional ride in October 2022 but now caps off an incredible year with the Apprentice Jockey of the Year award, adding to his Champion Apprentice title, following 130 winners on the track in 2023.

Image: Buick (left) and champion apprentice Billy Loughnane are crowned at Ascot

Over the jumps, Luca Morgan was crowned Conditional Jockey of the Year, just a month after announcing his retirement from riding, citing health concerns and a prolonged battle to make weight.

The Jump Ride of the Year went the way of Derek Fox for his ride on Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, while the Flat Ride of the Year went to Tom Marquand for his Royal Ascot winner with Desert Hero for The King and The Queen.