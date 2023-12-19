Today on Sky Sports Racing: Eagle Day seeks Wolverhampton hat-trick live on Tuesday

Sky Sports Racing focuses on the evening meeting at Wolverhampton on Tuesday, with the eight-race all-weather Flat card (5.00 to 8.30) live.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Godolphin's Arabian Tribe faces Bur Dubai

Godolphin's Arabian Tribe headlines a strong field for the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes (5.30) over 1m 0.5f at Wolverhampton.

Charlie Appleby's son of Dubawi is a half-brother to Group One winner Barney Roy and could take plenty of beating as he makes his debut for a yard with a 31 per cent strike-rate at the all-weather track.

Bur Dubai will have the benefit of experience, having finished third on debut for Alice Haynes at Chelmsford before failing to land a blow when fourth at Newcastle, and could have more to offer as he makes his debut for new trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy.

James Tate saddles Sunny Street who must be considered as he steps up in distance having finished third over 7f at this track on his second outing last month.

6.00 Wolverhampton - In-form Revolucion and Lynwood Lad clash

Revolucion and Lynwood Lad clash in a competitive looking Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (6.00) over six furlongs.

Lynwood Lad arrives in great nick after narrow victories at Kempton and over this course and distance and should have more to come with confidence sky high and just a 3lb higher mark.

Joseph Parr's Revolucion scored with something in hand over this course and distance on his last start and rates a strong contender under a 6lb penalty with Alex Jary claiming a useful 5lb.

My Boy Jack finished one and three-quarter lengths behind Revolucion at Wolverhampton last time and is another to note in this classy event.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Eagle Day bids for course and distance hat-trick

Hat-trick seeking Eagle Day heads an eight-strong field for the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap (7.30) over 1m 0.5f.

David Evans' three-year-old got off the mark over this course and distance in November before narrowly following up nine days ago, and looks for the treble as he steps up in grade under new pilot Callum Shepherd.

Master Of Combat, also a dual course and distance winner, should find this easier than when well beaten in a Class Three event last month and heads the dangers under Jack Mitchell.

Of the others, He's A Gentleman has finished in the first three on his past six starts and a repeat of his recent course success will see him go close under Ross Coakley.

