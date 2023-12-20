Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield stages all-weather meeting live on Wednesday

The all-weather Flat action on Sky Sports Racing moves on to Lingfield on Wednesday afternoon with an eight-race card (11.30 to 3.30) live.

12.00 Lingfield - Dashing Darcey faces Character Testing

Dashing Darcey seeks another success in the BetMGM: It's Showtimes/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (12.00) over a mile at Lingfield.

Roger Varian's two-year-old got off the mark at the third time of asking when landing a course and distance maiden 15 days ago and will be fancied to defy a penalty despite his wide draw in stall 10.

Tom Clover saddles Character Testing who has finished second on all three starts to date and steps up to a mile as he attempts to get off the mark under David Egan.

L'Eagle Aid stayed on nicely when third behind Dashing Darcey on his debut for Charlie Johnston and, granted a better trip, can finish closer to that rival.

1.10 Lingfield - Moonfire and Tiaraqueen contest classy novice

Two-year-old colts trained by Charlie Appleby, William Haggas and John and Thady Gosden contest a classy Boost Your Acca At BetMGM/EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (1.10).

Godolphin's Blue Point filly Moonfire showed signs of greenness when third over six furlongs here on debut last month and, with the benefit of that effort, should improve as he steps up to seven furlongs under David Egan.

Image: William Haggas and Charlie Appleby both saddle promising colts at Lingfield on Wednesday

William Haggas' Tiaraqueen ran a race full of promise when runner-up behind Topanga at Kempton on her first start and is fancied to go one better under Adam Farragher.

Dubawi filly Divine Presence makes her debut for the Gosden team, and a market watch is advised with her yard in cracking form of late.

1.45 Lingfield - Impeach and Sixties Chic clash

Last-time winners Impeach and Sixties Chic clash in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (1.45) over six furlongs.

Top-weight Impeach is a three-time winner over this course and distance and, with the form of his recent Chelmsford success boosted by the third Tyger Bay, he could go close despite a tricky draw in stall 11.

The Jack Channon-trained Sixties Chic has flourished since tackling the all-weather surface, winning two of her three starts, and must be considered with George Bass negating the 3lb rise in the weights.

Having racked up a four-timer this autumn, Chelsea Banham's Bankrupt was beaten at Southwell on his last start and will need to improve racing off the same mark.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield plus international racing from Happy Valley and Deauville as well as greyhound action live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday December 20.