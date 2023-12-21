Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell live on Thursday alongside Deauville Listed action

Thursday's action on Sky Sports Racing focuses on the all-weather Flat fixture at Southwell with eight races live from 2.38 to 6.15 and there is also a Listed race from Deauville.

4.10 Southwell - Clarendon House and Clearpoint headline

The Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (4.10) over five furlongs at Southwell is a belter with a classy field of sprint handicappers topped by Clarendon House.

Robert Cowell's five-year-old made a successful all-weather debut when comfortably claiming a strong handicap at Wolverhampton last month and must be feared off a 4lb higher mark.

Charlie Fellowes' Clearpoint, the sole three-year-old in the line-up, rates a big danger having won three of his four starts on the surface, including when making all at Wolverhampton on his last start, and remains of interest especially if able to dominate.

David O'Meara saddles Alligator Alley who should not be underestimated given his best form on this surface, while Exalted Angel ran an excellent race when third in Listed company at Lingfield on his last start and is another for the shortlist.

2.38 - Gift Of Raaj seeks back-to-back victories

Gift Of Raaj claimed his first all-weather win at Newcastle at the start of last month and bids to follow up in the opening Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (2.38) over 2m 0.5f.

Trained by Roger Fell and Sean Murray, the eight-year-old has won off higher marks on turf and is fancied to go well under Jonny Peate in this Class Six company off just a 2lb higher mark.

Bobby Shaftoe was also a winner over 1m 4.5f at Newcastle in November but ran poorly at the same track last time, while Prince Abu was well beaten at Wolverhampton on Saturday having finished a close second to Mini Mildred over 1m 6f at this track previously.

Of the others, Cold Henry was also a narrow runner-up over 1m 6f here in June, but has not won on his six turf starts since then.

5.15 - Recent winner Whatawit faces A Gift Of Love

A Gift Of Love and Whatawit head the field for the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Novice Stakes (5.15) over 1m 3f.

Dual bumper winner Whatawit, who is trained by Sir Mark Prescott, won over 1m 4f when beating Lartigue at Wolverhampton on December 9 and his penalty is negated by Morgan Cole's 5lb allowance as he bids to follow up.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained A Gift Of Love was having his first start for nearly a year when finishing well clear of the rest when a length behind Franberri at Newcastle on November 2 and a repeat of that effort will see him go close.

Dynamiste ran with promise when third on his debut over 1m 2f at Lingfield, while Roger Varian's Ya Hafhd finished fourth behind Seendid at Newmarket on his first run back in June.

3.10 Deauville - UK raiders Sound Angela and Lakota Sioux feature

Varian also bids for a victory in France as he sends Sound Angela to Deauville for the Petite Etoile Listed Stakes (3.10) over 1m 1.5f on the all-weather track.

The four-year-old filly, who will be ridden by Olivier Peslier, finished second to Mukaddamah in a Listed contest at Newcastle in November on her last run having claimed three previous victories on an artificial surface.

Charlie Johnston's Lakota Sioux was fifth in that race and has since finished third behind Oh So Grand at Lingfield, while James Tate sends over Behind The Scenes who was fourth behind Many Tears in a Listed race at Dundalk last time.

Didn'thavemuchtodo, trained by Joseph O'Brien and owned by JP McManus, was second in that race but remains without a win since July last year as she challenges under Declan McDonogh.

The raiders face a strong home team, though, with Andre Fabre running Ardent and Gypsy Gold representing Jean-Claude Rouget, while Serie and Eshiya are other leading contenders.

6.30 - The Lesters 2023

The 2023 Lesters Awards will be live on Sky Sports Racing from 6.30pm after the European racing has finished.

William Buick, Frankie Dettori, Brian Hughes and Sean Bowen are among those nominated for awards.

Presented by Alex Hammond and Luke Harvey, the show will recognise the outstanding achievements of jockeys in 2023, with awards including Flat and Jump Ride of the Year, Flat and Jump Jockey of the Year, plus special recognition awards for riders representing both codes.

