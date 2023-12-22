Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot stages classy chases with Uttoxeter, Southwell and Wolverhampton also live on Friday

Ascot takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing but a busy Friday also includes jumps action from Uttoxeter and all-weather Flat meetings at Southwell and Wolverhampton.

3.05 Ascot - Quality quartet clash in fascinating contest

A small but select field head to post for the Grade Two Howden Noel Novices' Chase (3.05) over 2m 3f at Ascot.

Harry Fry's Might I chased home Complete Unknown on his fencing debut at Newton Abbot in October before winning a match at Exeter last time and, if able to continue his progression, he should go close under Jonathan Burke.

Fry said: "This is obviously his third start over fences. He made the most of a match opportunity the last day, but it was still good experience nonetheless. We take the step up in grade, hopefully he puts in a good round of jumping and if he does that then I'd hope he'll have every chance.

"There's not much between the four runners, he deserves to be in there for sure and hopefully he'll give a good account of himself."

The Venetia Williams team have been in cracking form this campaign and Djelo could prove hard to beat as he seeks a hat-trick after winning both his starts over fences at Aintree and then Newbury.

Image: Kandoo Kid and Harry Cobden come home strongly to win at Newbury

Kandoo Kid bids to follow up his Newbury handicap chase success when he beat Williams' Frero Banbou, while Dan Skelton's Unexpected Party has plenty of experience over fences, including a fifth place in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but he might struggle having picked up a 5lb penalty for winning a Listed contest at Chepstow on his return in October.

Skelton said: "He's come out of Sandown very well. He didn't figure prominently in the Henry VIII and this is not a dissimilar type of race, so he's got a lot to do to win but he deserves his place in these types of races.

"They're not getting massively supported so if we've got one, we're going to run them. He's gone well at Ascot before so there are no negatives there."

1.55 Ascot - Homme Public faces Authorised Speed

Hat-trick seeking Homme Public tops another field of four for the Howden Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.55) over 2m 1f.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's six-year-old has excelled since tackling fences, winning at Wetherby and Cheltenham, but will need to be at his best to concede weight all round.

Image: Homme Public, ridden by jockey Henry Brooke, on his way to winning at Cheltenham

The Gary Moore-trained Authorised Speed showed useful form over hurdles last season with his trainer considering him good enough to contest the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle, and he rates a fascinating fencing debutant off a mark of 133.

Paul Nicholls' Lallygag disappointed behind Djelo on his chasing bow at Newbury and will need to bounce back, while Persian Time, trained by Nicky Henderson, must be feared if able to build on his debut second in that same race.

7.15 Wolverhampton - See You Boy, Visibility and Smoky Mountain feature

Three last-time winners clash in a competitive-looking Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap (7.15) over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton.

See You Boy tops the weights for Marco Botti and Jack Gilligan and arrives on the back of a surprise 25/1 victory at Lingfield just nine days ago.

Charlie Fellowes' Smoky Mountain looks to have strong claims having landed a course and distance maiden on his last start and could be well handicapped off a mark of 77 for this handicap debut.

Scott Dixon's Visibility scored for the eighth time on the all-weather at Southwell last week and is another to consider under a 5lb penalty.

