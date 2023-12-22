Ascot's Long Walk Hurdle: Dashel Drasher set for 'celebrity' battle with Paisley Park, says Rex Dingle

Rex Dingle is looking forward to taking on fellow "celebrity" Paisley Park once again when he rides Dashel Drasher in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Dingle continued his successful association with the Jeremy Scott-trained 10-year-old when they edged out Paisley Park, a three-time winner of the Ascot contest, by a head in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury at the start of this month.

The pair are among the 10 declarations for the Grade One feature on Saturday, along with fellow veteran Champ, the 2021 winner.

"It was amazing," Dingle said of the Newbury showdown. "It was a shame one of them had to lose, but they are two celebrity horses and they are going to meet again, and the likes of Champ.

"They've got a great reputation and it's what National Hunt racing is all about. The two of them are at the latter end of their careers and they are still fighting it out on the racetrack and giving their all. You can't ask for more and they are horses of a lifetime.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jeremy Scott says 'it's all systems go' for Dashel Drasher ahead of Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

"It would be great if Champ or Paisley or I'm obviously hoping Dashel, if they all turn up and can have a battle on Saturday.

"Dashel has run against Champ in his novice chasing days and it's a great race to be a part of. I'll probably look back in a few years' time when I don't have him to ride and I'll be missing him very much I'd say. So I'll just try and enjoy it now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicky Henderson says not racing at Newbury has meant Champ will be fresh for Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle

Dingle remains wary of the younger brigade in the race, though, with Crambo and West Balboa, who are six and seven respectively, heading the betting.

"There's plenty to be worried about but I've got a good servant in Dashel," he added. "There's a few in there that he hasn't come across before. But ratings wise he's right up there, he's top rated in the race. It will be interesting to see if Crambo and West Balboa take a step forward, but we'll give them a good go anyway."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fergal O'Brien is looking forward to running Crambo in the Long Walk Hurdle and he also explains his decision to book Johnny Burke for the ride

Dingle first rode Dashel Drasher over fences at Ascot in November 2021 and he has ridden him to three victories since then as well as a number of admirable placed efforts, including when second to Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Image: Dashel Drasher goes down fighting in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham

"I was lucky enough to get on Dashel a few years ago now and he's a fantastic horse to be a part of," said Dingle.

"There wouldn't be many of them around and I'm just trying to enjoy him now. He did fantastic last year, finished second in the Stayers'. He's already picked up a nice race this year and I'm obviously looking forward to Saturday. It's a tough task but I've got to know him well. He seems to run his race every time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Lavelle looks ahead to Paisley Park's run at Ascot

"He's very game and the fact that he's quite versatile in terms of hurdles and fences and trip and ground. He used to go on heavy ground very well but the last two seasons he's gone on good to soft just as well too.

"So it makes my life riding him a little easier knowing he is straightforward. He's been known to be a front runner and he's kind of become famous for that, but at the same time he's not a one-trick pony and I don't think it matters if he doesn't lead, and it showed that last time."

Watch all the action from Ascot on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing, with the Long Walk Hurdle due off at 2.25pm on Saturday.