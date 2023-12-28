Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roger Varian sends intriguing runner to Newcastle

The festive action starts to ease off on Thursday but there’s still a cracking Newcastle card to get stuck into, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Newcastle - Mitchell and Varian combine with Al Farabi

The Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap (5:30) headlines the card from Gosforth Park with 10 going to post headed by Al Farabi for Jack Mitchell and Roger Varian.

The French import makes his handicap debut off a mark of 82 following a winning British debut and a good second in Novice company last time out at Southwell.

Both of Jahidin's wins have come at Newcastle including last time out in Class 5 company where he showed real guts to hold on by a nose. He's been raised 2lbs for that effort and he doesn't look to have as high a ceiling as some of his rivals.

The Turpinator is another who comes here on the back of a win at Newcastle but Grant Tuer's charge won't have the assistance of Jack Mitchell this time as Benoit De La Sayette picks up the ride.

6.00 Newcastle - Calyx filly could go in again

Six go to post for the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (6:00) and Calyx filly Filly One made a winning debut for Geoff Oldroyd over course and distance, going again here.

She was a 40-1 winner that day and she certainly won't be that big this time, showing a great attitude when headed and it wouldn't be a surprise to see her make it two wins from two in a contest that doesn't look particularly strong on paper.

East Bank is by another up-and-coming stallion in the shape of Aclaim. He made a winning debut at Beverley in April before finishing behind subsequent French Listed winner Myconian on his second start.

Toy Boy, Himawari and Dollarindex all need to step forward from poor debuts whilst fans of Cable Bay will be keeping a close eye on debutants Angle Of The Bay and Ruth Langmore.

4.30 Newcastle - Davies out to bag another winner?

Harry Davies looks to be riding with a renewed determination and he's built up a good relationship with the Crisford's Inverlochy who comes into this contest looking for a hat-trick following wins at Newcastle and Chelmsford.

The three-year-old filly has never tasted defeat when Davies is in the saddle and she'll look to continue that run here in the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap (4:30).

She won't have it all her own way as she'll have to reoppose Enola Grey who comes here on a win - the pair met over course and distance in mid-November with Inverlochy coming out on top cosily.

