Today on Sky Sports Racing: Zambella chases another Silver Vase victory at Doncaster

The classy Zambella goes again at Doncaster this afternoon bidding to repeat last year's victory in the Yorkshire Silver Vase, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.40 Doncaster - Zambella takes on Irish challengers

The Listed KC Sofas Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase (1:40) has attracted a cracking field headed by Zambella, who won this race last year and returned with an easy victory at Aintree last time out.

Gavin Cromwell has sent over Limerick Lace from Ireland, having finished a game second in the Troytown Handicap Chase behind Coko Beach last time and is the highest rated in the field.

Charlie Deutsch rides the Venetia William-trained Pink Legend who got back on track with a Listed win at Newbury last time. She was, however, 27 lengths behind Zambella two starts ago and will need to up her game here.

2.45 Doncaster - Twinjets to take off at Doncaster

Only six line up for the Watch Off The Fence on Attheraces.com Handicap Chase (2:45) but they are a classy bunch, none more so than Twinjets.

He won over this course and distance last time for the Paul Nicholls team, and the extra 9lb may not halt his progress.

Image: Harry Cobden riding Twinjets clear the last to win The Free Bet Nose Losers At BetGoodwin EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Plumpton

A Wave Of The Sea recently joined Ben Haslam but will need to find some of his better Irish form here, whilst Anthony Honeyball saddles Dreaming Blue, who returns off the same mark which he finished a close third at Ludlow off and could go well.

6.00 Southwell - Course and distance winners steps up in grade

Course and Distance winner Heathen steps up in class for the David O'Meara team at Southwell in the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (6:00).

The three-year-old son of Lope De Vega won on his stable debut last time out and if the change of scenery has sparked more improvement, he could be hard to beat.

Oneforthegutter has been running well without getting his head in front and has now dropped to mark of 87, whilst Mick Appleby is well known for improving horses taken off other trainers and he has Educator making his stable debut.

Santa Anita: Frankie Dettori has six rides out in California on Friday night, kicking off with likely favourite Smooth Salute (8:00) as well as American Pharoah colt Final Boss in Stakes action for Michael McCarthy (10:59).

