Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton takes cente stage where Mick Appleby's Intervention chases five-timer

All-Weather action at Wolverhampton takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, where Mick Appleby sends a typically strong squad.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Intervention in bid for fab five-timer

Top All-Weather trainer Mick Appleby will once again be mounting a bid for the title this winter and his prolific seven-year-old Intervention arrives for the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (7.00) seeking a fifth consecutive victory. He will shoulder top weight under apprentice Aidan Brookes up against six rivals.

Veterans Muscika and Venturous will be hoping to return to form but old legs could be catching up with them now and perhaps Darryll Holland's Evocative Spark will give the top horse the most to think about here now dropped back down in trip.

Scott Dixon's yard endured a tumultuous back end of 2023 after flooding caused the evacuation of many of his horses from their Southwell base. His five-year-old Sluzewiec will be hoping a recent gelding operation can elicit a return to form.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Recent winner Gustav Graves takes on 10

It looks to be a typically competitive sprint contest in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (8.00) over a flying five furlongs at Dunstall Park.

Recent course and distance winner Gustav Graves will be fancied to follow up with Joanna Mason keeping the ride.

The in-form pair of Jodies Kid and Darlo Pride are also among the 11 contenders and the latter has finished either first or second on each of his last eight starts.

Once again though Mick Appleby is lurking with a dark horse in Not Too Real Bad, who makes a second start for his yard following an unfortunate debut where a slow start cost her chance. The three-year-old filly was a well backed 7/4 favourite that day and evidently connections will be expecting more here provided she can break on terms.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Doyle on Inner Temple for Watson

Eight runners assemble for what looks an open renewal of the seven-furlong Boost Your Acca With BetMGM Restricted Maiden Stakes (6.30).

Craig Lidster's Dandy Man filly Alreet Cha arrives with the most experience on this her fifth start. She's been steadily progressive, showing improvement for each run and looks to set a standard alongside Archie Watson's Inner Temple.

That rival will be the mount of Hollie Doyle as he looks to improve on two third-placed finishes to date.

Both however look vulnerable to improvers and having ran a respectable third in a higher grade on November 20, Andrew Balding's Le Geyt has a golden opportunity to get off the mark now down at this level.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, January 2