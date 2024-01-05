Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Wolverhampton star with nine-race cards on busy Friday

There are nine-race cards to get stuck into from both Southwell and Wolverhampton on a busy Friday on Sky Sports Racing.

1.12 Southwell - Nolton Cross and Valsad headline feature

Southwell's card is headlined by a cracking renewal of the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (1.12) with a competitive field of 11.

Haku saw off Nolton Cross in a thrilling finish over this course and distance last month and the pair look to have strong claims in this similar heat.

Hollie Doyle will take over from Billy Loughnane on Haku and his trainer reaches for the cheekpieces, as he bids to follow up off this 3lb higher mark.

Nolton Cross is a three-time winner over this course and distance but will be looking to get his head in front for the first time since March.

Valsad will top the weights as he makes his debut for the Jamie Osborne team and remains unexposed having only had two starts on this all-weather surface.

11.32 Southwell - Regimental Code and Jackson Street clash

It should be well worth the early start in Nottinghamshire as the BetMGM: It's Showtime Novice Stakes (11.32) could easily uncover a nice type for the year ahead.

Karl Burke saddles the thrice-raced Jackson Street who has improved with each start and only narrowly failed to get off the mark when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his last outing. With an official mark of 77, he sets the standard.

Roger Varian's Regimental Code finished a head second to Educate over a mile here last month and with the drop in trip a plus, is fancied to break his duck under Jack Mitchell.

The Shadwell team introduce Blue Point filly Aloula, who makes his debut for Harry Eustace with George Wood taking the ride, while Andrew Balding's Arctic Thunder was sent off favourite when fifth on debut at Lingfield and is another to note in this competitive affair.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Frost's Master Of Combat bids to follow-up

Amo Racing's Great Max tops a field of nine for the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (6.00) at Wolverhampton.

The Michael Bell-trained runner has experience in some high-grade contests including at Royal Ascot in 2022, but needs to improve on his All-Weather debut effort here in November.

Roger Varian's Inspiritus rates a fascinating contender as he steps up in distance on this handicap bow having shown plenty of promise when second in two of his three starts this season.

Of the others, Kevin Frost's Master Of Combat seeks a fourth course success having scored over this course and distance 17 day ago.

Watch every race from Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, January 5.