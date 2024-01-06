Sussex National live on Sky Sports Racing: Jamie Lynch's runner-by-runner guide and big-race verdict at Plumpton

The BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase is stronger than ever this year, wrapped up in the Premier banner.

The double-figure field is all within the handicap proper, yet with varied approaches, has plenty to pick apart, so let's set about it with a deep dive into each of the eleven.

Watch the BetGoodwin Sussex National from Plumpton live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, January 7 at 2.50pm.

1) Tommie Beau

Trainer: Seamus Mullins; Jockey: Micheal Nolan

A "National" treasure hunter having already won the Norfolk, Durham and Southern incarnations of the National, the first-named some 20 months ago but the last two on his most recent starts, and in the form of his life right now.

In the 22-year history of the Sussex National there has been only one top-weight winner (subsequent Welsh National hero The Two Amigos, in 2019), and this field is far stronger than Fontwell last time when his main rival turned out to be the 13-year-old Max Dynamo.

It's asking a lot of Tommie Beau to give weight all around, though he's two from three in chases at Plumpton.

2) Sidi Ismael

David Pipe; Fergus Gillard

Won the Lincolnshire National in 2021 and beaten only by Truckers Lodge in the West Wales National last April, but this campaign has been a tale of woe, since a wind op, finishing last on his comeback and failing to complete in two starts since.

It's a leap of faith to support him here, in a race in which he was fifth (at 10/1) last year, and Jack Tudor prefers Iceo Madrik.

Image: Sidi Ismael (red cap) is a six-time winner from 32 career starts

3) Rose Of Arcadia

Joe Tizzard; Freddie Gingell

The BHA Handicapper recorded a performance rating of 130 for her at Newbury for snapping at the heels of Pink Legend and Galia Des Liteaux, but, free from punishment in conditions races, she's able to race off 128 here, less Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim, and he has won three times on her.

She's arguably in pole position from a handicapping perspective but this will be her first marathon, while all of her chase wins have come in field sizes of six or fewer.

4) Iceo Madrik

David Pipe; Jack Tudor

Grade One-placed in his time with David Cottin in France, not that you'd have guessed it from his three lifeless efforts since transfer to Britain, though the upshot is a hasty drop of 13lb in the handicap.

Was in the Welsh National until a very late stage and this is at least a lot easier than Chepstow would have been, but it's complete guesswork with him for now.

Image: Iceo Madrik (near) clears a fence in the Ultima at Cheltenham

5) Foxboro

Robert Walford; Harry Kimber

Must have thought at Exeter that he'd been wasting his life because that 38th start was his first beyond three miles and it proved to be right up his street, winning by 20 lengths.

Even allowing for the threadbare field and the omitted fences (low sun), it's something of a surprise that he was reassessed only 5lb higher for such a margin of victory.

There was style if not the substance to that win, and who's to say he won't raise his game again now he's found what he's good at? Has to be on any short-list.

6) Sporting Ace

Neil King; Jack Quinlan

Trying to take a leaf out of Atakan's book from last year and win this on just his third start over fences.

The grinding way he did it last month at Chepstow - where he went off 6/1 but hit 43/1 in-running - suggests he'll stay all day, though expressing it in this environment is another matter, and it's just worth remembering that this mark proved a bit beyond his means as a hurdler.

7) Dom Of Mary

David Bridgwater; Caoilin Quinn

Has looked an improved model this season and finished ahead of Rose Of Arcadia when the pair were mid-field in a better race than this at Cheltenham.

Both his wins over obstacles have been in cheekpieces and they're back on for the first time this term, suggesting this has been the target all along.

He has long looked to have the tools for an extreme test, and it helps that his regular pilot Caolin Quinn is riding on the crest of a confidence wave.

8) Blame The Game

Chris Gordon; Rex Dingle

Beaten just a neck in second when favourite for this race 12 months ago, but coming in cold this time in comparison and still 3lb higher, plus the stable remains quiet (one win from last 50 runners).

Maybe new jockey Rex Dingle will be a motivating influence but there are too many hovering question marks to be backing the horse for now.

Image: Blame The Game seeks Sussex National success for local trainer Chris Gordon

9) Gold Clermont

Andy Irvine; Philip Armson

Relished the endurance test when making short work of Eceparti over this sort of trip at Fakenham, and her 6lb rise has been theoretically halved by the booking of 3lb conditional Philip Armson, though Sean Bowen was especially good on her at Fakenham.

This level of handicap is completely alien to her, but the course isn't, her record at Plumpton reading 112, and she's peaking at just the right time.

10) Eceparti

Venetia Williams; Charlie Deutsch

A case of this far and no further for the resurgence that got him back-to-back wins at Chepstow in the autumn, because Gold Clermont proved too hot for him to handle at Fakenham, which also suggested that a marathon like this is a bit beyond his limits, having spent his life over shorter.

If it's a surprise that Venetia Williams has yet to win a Sussex National it's a greater surprise at how few runners she's had in it, Gorgehous Lliege (fourth) the last in 2015.

11) Special Acceptance

Paul Webber; Gavin Sheehan

Runner-up in the 2021 edition of the Sussex National but not at the same level now, albeit finishing second on both starts this season, in 0-120s, and if he couldn't win either of those it's hard to see how he can come out on top here, even with Gavin Sheehan aboard.

Jamie Lynch's verdict...

From the provincial National specialists like Tommie Beau to a new-kid-on-the-block novice such as Sporting Ace, there's an intriguing mix for this year's Sussex National, but it looks to have been a long-term target for DOM OF MARY who's a confident selection with the cheekpieces back on, having long since promised to become a marathon runner of distinction.

