Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle: Readin Tommy Wrong hits right note in 16/1 shock over Ile Atlantique

Readin Tommy Wrong was a surprise winner of the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle as Willie Mullins sent out the first three home.

The six-year-old came into the race unbeaten under rules but still looked a lesser light for the trainer in the Grade One, as Ile Atlantique, Chapeau De Soleil and Lecky Watson were more fancied in the betting.

Under a patient ride from Daryl Jacob, the winner travelled at the rear of the field, beginning to gain ground rapidly two furlongs from home, having started at 16/1.

He then locked horns with 6/4 favourite Ile Atlantique on the approach to the line but the outsider toughed it out to lead home the Mullins one-two-three, with 14/1 Lecky Watson the third-placed horse.

Mullins said: "They are a nice bunch of horses coming along and Daryl was very good on Readin Tommy Wrong. He gave him a very cute ride and let the main protagonists fight it out before taking it off them in the end.

"He's a horse that is improving all the time, very brave - and it's good for Irish jump breeding that Authorized is standing here this season.

"That puts him right in the picture for the top prizes in the spring. He looks a typical Ballymore (now the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle) horse and has just kept improving.

"Paul was very happy with Ile Atlantique at all stages. He did all the donkey work and, as I said, Daryl was very cute and got a tow the whole way and just outstayed him in the last couple of strides. The two of them are going away all the way to the line.

"I felt before the race that it was the top novice hurdle run in Ireland or England over the whole Christmas period, so I'm very happy they have run so well."

Quilixios back to winning ways

Image: Quilixios and Rachael Blackmore win the Betvictor Irish EBF Novice Chase at Naas

Quilixios was much the best to take the BetVictor Irish EBF Novice Chase, in which the well-regarded Mister Policeman could only finish third.

The latter was the 8/15 favourite for Willie Mullins after winning both Irish starts in good style, including his chasing debut at Fairyhouse in November.

It was assumed there was more to come from him - but it was Henry de Bromhead's 5/1 shot Quilixios, well beaten when last seen in the Florida Pearl, who moved with most menace in the five-runner field.

On the turn from home Rachael Blackmore pulled clear and was chased but never threatened by Gordon Elliott's Sa Fureur, as Mister Policeman was a remote third after struggling from some way out.

The Cheveley Park colours were to the fore again when Tullyhill got off the mark for the Mullins team in the Matt Britton Irish EBF Maiden Hurdle.

The grey was a leading bumper horse last season when finishing second to A Dream To Share in the Grade One Punchestown Champion Bumper in April.

He was expected to land his hurdles debut at the same track in November, but his jumping left plenty to be desired and he was beaten 24 lengths in second.

This time he was 2/9 favourite under Paul Townend and though his jumping was still in need of perfecting he was unchallenged in securing a seven-length victory.