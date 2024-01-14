 Skip to content

Hereford and Plumpton call inspections as racecourses prepare for freezing temperatures

Temperatures set to fall down to -3 over the next two nights, prompting Hereford to call an inspection ahead of their Monday card; Plumpton have also called an inspection on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday's meeting

Sunday 14 January 2024 10:44, UK

Lily Glitters wins at Hereford under Tom O&#39;Brien
Image: Hereford prepares for a cold snap and has called an inspection on Monday

Monday's meeting at Hereford and Tuesday's fixture at Plumpton are both subject to morning inspections as racecourses across Britain brace themselves for freezing temperatures this week.

While racing over the weekend was unaffected, a forecast for snow and ice in the coming days looks set to have a significant impact on the National Hunt programme.

An 8am precautionary inspection has been called ahead of Hereford's Monday jumps card, but clerk of the course John Holliday is "optimistic" racing will go ahead.

Winter Million Festival live on Sky Sports Racing
Winter Million Festival live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race of Lingfield's Winter Million Festival all live on Sky Sports Racing from January 19-21

He said: "We're due to get down to minus 2C tonight, so it's not going to be too drastic I don't think, so I'm pretty optimistic.

"We've called the precautionary inspection to be on the safe side. Our biggest problem is it's not going to get very warm - it's only due to get up to 3C at about 1pm on Monday and then it starts getting cold again.

Trending

"If it's frozen in the morning I should think we're in trouble, but I'm fairly confident. We haven't had a frost yet, so it's not like we've had two or three on the bounce, which is always worse.

Another Clarence House classic!
Another Clarence House classic!

Jonbon and El Fabiolo look set to clash in an epic Clarence House Chase at Ascot, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 20

"We've covered vulnerable areas and most of the hurdles track as well."

Also See:

Tuesday's meeting at Plumpton is subject to an 8.30am inspection on raceday morning.

The course has been frost free since Friday, but the mercury is forecast to dip below freezing on Monday morning and temperatures could get as low as minus 3C on Monday night.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, Carabao Cup, EFL, Tennis, NFL and more