Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury makes debut as Issar d'Airy bids for double in feature

Tuesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features Newbury for the first time with a seven-race jumps card and there is also an evening all-weather fixture at Southwell.

2.00 Newbury - Valadon and Kabuki both bid for double

Valadon and Kabuki head the field in the Newbury Welcomes Sky Sports Racing Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle (2.00), as they both look to make it back-to-back victories.

Valadon has two good Exeter runs to his name after a debut second and comfortable win last time out, while Kabuki steps up to an extended two-mile trip following his debut win at Newcastle.

Jane Williams' Excelero is dropping back in trip after his course debut at Warwick where he ended up being quickly out-paced by the winner in the closing stages. He could well go one better this time.

Kalif D'Airy is a son of Authorized and switches to hurdling after a tough first run in a Listed bumper. This is an easier contest and he could go well in the hands for Niall Houlihan.

2.35 Newbury - Stablemates Dream In The Park and King's Threshold clash

Emma Lavelle runs Dream In The Park and King's Threshold in the super-competitive 14-runner Remembering Bob Olney Novices' Handicap Chase (2.35)

Dream In The Park appears to be the first string for the yard partnered by Tom Bellamy - he is looking to bounce back to winning ways after struggling in recent runs. King's Threshold ran well last time out at Kempton finishing second but well clear of the rest of the field.

Neil Mulholland's Earth King has the eye-catching jockey booking of Harry Cobden. The Shirocco gelding is improving and looks to get off the mark over fences following his third last time out.

Ballydesmond's trainer Jamie Snowden is in great form and he will be looking to progress on his second start for the yard. It was a tough race last time and he is dropping down in class which will help out.

3.45 Newbury - Issar d'Airy bids to defy higher mark

The penultimate race of the day is the feature with a competitive six-horse field in the Download The BetVictor App Handicap Chase (3.45).

Gary Moore's Issar d'Airy won last time out at Newbury when he was eased in the closing stages. He has been given an 8lb higher mark but could still take some stopping.

Tom Symonds' Hystery Bere tops the weights having likely bumped into one on each of his last two starts. Paired again with Daryl Jacob he could cause an upset.

Seven-year-old I'd Like To Know is at the bottom of the weights and has been consistent in his recent runs. He is still lightly raced and has shown glimmers of potential.

