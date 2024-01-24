Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wild Max seeks hat-trick at Chepstow

Chepstow and Lingfield take centre stage on an exciting Wednesday card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Chepstow - Wild Max seeks hat-trick

Lowry's Bar is unbeaten since joining the Hobbs & White team and will be eyeing up a further triumph in this Betting.Bet Cheltenham Ante Post Racing Tips Handicap Hurdle. He made light work of his mark 120 at Wincanton last time which sees him with a 6lb rise. Ben Jones takes the ride who has ridden the son of Malinas to two victories in his career.

Minella Blueway makes his handicap debut after winning a Chepstow maiden hurdle and starts with a mark of 121. Wild Max was on the rise two years ago before having an injury and will look to take the early initiative in the contest. He rose through the ratings and looks to win his long-awaited hat-trick.

Uncle Bert will also be a danger for Sam and Nigel Twiston-Davies on favoured heavy ground, despite being pulled up over two-miles and seven furlongs last time here.

2.00 Chepstow - Great Name That looks to go one better

James Jet looks to gain a hat-trick of his own after a workmanlike performance at Ffos Las. The step up in trip looks to help given his strong finishing performance and with Harry Cobden booked looks set to go well.

Pulling Stumps ran a creditable race behind a nice chase recruit last time and looks set to have a leading chance after that effort. Harry Fry-trained Great Name That has placed on all four starts over hurdles and travelled like the winner at Wincanton the last day, despite being outstayed by an unexposed Nicholls runner.

12.40 Lingfield - Fletcher Yarnham eyes victory aboard Asgard's Captain

Dylan Cunha-trained Asgard's Captain started life for his new stable in emphatic style, winning comfortably on slow going at Wolverhampton. Only up 3lb here and with amateur Mr Fletcher Yarnham taking that off his back, he looks set to go well. The four-year-old has three wins from his last four starts and looks likely to top the market.

Blue Yonder is another one that comes here in fine form after winning at Newcastle. Richard Fahey is calling on regular amateur jockey Eireann Cagney to get aboard this fairly useful handicapper.

Rosenpur is a fascinating German recruit for Jennie Candlish having previously been with Peter Schiergen. He arrives here on handicap debut with leading amateur rider Simon Walker taking over.

