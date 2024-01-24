Winter Derby Trial: Charlie Appleby hopeful for Military Order's Southwell return as he drops back in trip

Charlie Appleby has high hopes for Military Order ahead of the BetUK Winter Derby Trial at Southwell on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The four-year-old son of Frankel, who trailed home last in last year's Derby at Epsom after winning the Lingfield Derby Trial, has been gelded and Appleby is happy with his progress coming into the 1m 3f race.

He said: "He has been running over further but I feel that dropping back in trip is going to suit.

"He won over 10 furlongs at Newbury at the start of last season and then over a sharp mile and a half around Lingfield in the Derby Trial.

"This looks a decent race, with The Foxes probably bringing the strongest form into it. If we can be competitive against horses like him, it should hopefully steer us in the right direction for the coming months."

Run for the first time at Southwell, the Winter Derby Trial will feature a high-quality six-runner field, including The Foxes, who was fifth in the Derby after winning the Dante and just missed out in the Grade One Belmont Derby.

Claymore, the 2022 Hampton Court Stakes winner at Royal Ascot, lines up for Jane Chapple-Hyam after finishing second in the Listed Prix Lyphard at Deauville in November.

Chapple-Hyam said: "Claymore has been in good shape since Deauville and is ready to go with a view to coming back for the Winter Derby.

"It was really good to see him bounce back last time, although this looks a tough little race. I suspect with a furlong to go that it will be wide open!

"I think a mile and three furlongs will be fine for him. If you look at his Deauville run, he was really finishing, so I don't have any concerns.

"I already have Blanchland pencilled in for Finals Day and Claymore could join him. We will see how things go between now and then."

The field is completed by Group Two winner Sir Busker, oversees specialist Enemy for Ian Williams and runner-up in the Listed Quebec Stakes Base Note.

Watch all the action from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday with the feature race due off at 1pm.