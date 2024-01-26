Today on Sky Sports Racing: Horn Cape bids for a double at Sedgefield

Friday’s live action on Sky Sports Racing features a great jumps card from Sedgefield and two exciting all-weather fixtures at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

2:45 Sedgefield - Horn Cape bids for a double

Horn Cape bids to have back-to-back wins in the competitive Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle (2.45).

He has never had a double for his current stable but won comfortably last time out at Newcastle and should go well again.

Donald McCain's Barichello has dropped down the ratings significantly and this is his first start back after wind surgery. The eight-year-old has a lot to prove.

Course-and-distance winner Coup De Coeur is a consistent sort and returning to a course that he loves will only work in his favour. He placed again last time out at Wetherby despite not having the most straightforward run.

1.27 Lingfield - Queen Of Atlantis seeks hat-trick

In the feature, Queen Of Atlantis arrives off of two wins but will be taking a step up in trip in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (1.27).

The Advertise filly won nicely at Wolverhampton and Southwell in her last two starts and seems to be thriving stepping up in trip.

Lavender Hill Mob is looking to back up his win at Lingfield last time out. He is improving race on race and could be involved if in the same spirit as his previous run.

George Boughey's Alfred disappointed in his recent run at Chelmsford, finishing last, but this can be overlooked as he had a double before this and seems to be the type that could bounce back.

8.15 Wolverhampton - Upepo is on the up

Since joining Tony Carroll Upepo is four from five and he bids for the hat-trick in the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (8.15).

For Upepo to win here, the Roaring Lion son will need to defy the rising weights including a 5lb penalty. But it wouldn't be a surprise if he had a repeat performance.

Brian Ellison's Easter Island improved in his last run at Newcastle following the yard change from Julie Camacho. He kept on well in his second at Newcastle and could go better here.

Eloped has been in consistent form, placing in her recent runs. She is dropping back in trip and won here back in September. This, paired with the fact she's with Dylan Hogan, who knows her well, could cause an upset.

