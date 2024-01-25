Clarence House Chase: Nico de Boinville to miss ride on Jonbon in order to fully recover from broken collarbone

Nico de Boinville will miss Friday's action at Sandown and the plum ride on Jonbon at Cheltenham on Saturday to give himself more time to fully recover from a broken collarbone he suffered in a fall at Doncaster last month.

The leading jockey returned from nearly a month on the sidelines at Lingfield last Sunday and has since taken up a total of 11 rides, including a winner at Warwick on Monday.

However, having suffered a narrow defeat aboard 11-8 favourite Ilfu Un Mome at Chepstow on Wednesday - his only ride on the card - De Boinville has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the upcoming action, meaning James Bowen will take over aboard Jonbon in Saturday's Clarence House Chase.

Image: Jonbon and Nico de Boinville clear the last at Cheltenham

"Nico was sore after yesterday, so he won't be riding this weekend," said De Boinville's agent Sam Stronge.

"We'll just take it day by day and see how it is next week. It's unfortunate, we obviously tried to do our best as quickly as we could, and after riding for a couple of days he obviously wasn't quite right.

"The sensible thing to do when you've got big rides like that (Jonbon) is to not let everybody down. It's a very difficult decision, but we'll take it day by day and hopefully he'll be back next week."

Jeriko Du Reponet features at Doncaster

Supreme contender Jeriko Du Reponet will line up at Doncaster in the Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle, with Mark Walsh travelling across from Ireland to ride the Nicky Henderson-trained runner.

Also on the card, Willie Mullins sends mares Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond for the SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle.

Image: Jeriko Du Reponet in winning action at Newbury under James Bowen

The former won a French Grade One last season with Danny Mullins keeping the ride, whilst Ashroe Diamong took a Fairyhouse Grade One last Easter.