Clarence House Chase: Nico de Boinville to miss ride on Jonbon in order to fully recover from broken collarbone

Nico de Boinville sustained a broken collarbone last month and had made a return to riding this week; he will miss the key ride on Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday
Thursday 25 January 2024 10:49, UK
Nico de Boinville will miss Friday's action at Sandown and the plum ride on Jonbon at Cheltenham on Saturday to give himself more time to fully recover from a broken collarbone he suffered in a fall at Doncaster last month.
The leading jockey returned from nearly a month on the sidelines at Lingfield last Sunday and has since taken up a total of 11 rides, including a winner at Warwick on Monday.
However, having suffered a narrow defeat aboard 11-8 favourite Ilfu Un Mome at Chepstow on Wednesday - his only ride on the card - De Boinville has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the upcoming action, meaning James Bowen will take over aboard Jonbon in Saturday's Clarence House Chase.
"Nico was sore after yesterday, so he won't be riding this weekend," said De Boinville's agent Sam Stronge.
"We'll just take it day by day and see how it is next week. It's unfortunate, we obviously tried to do our best as quickly as we could, and after riding for a couple of days he obviously wasn't quite right.
"The sensible thing to do when you've got big rides like that (Jonbon) is to not let everybody down. It's a very difficult decision, but we'll take it day by day and hopefully he'll be back next week."
The Sky Sports Racing family is growing with every race from Newbury, including the Lockinge and the Coral Gold Cup, all live on the channel from 2024!
Supreme contender Jeriko Du Reponet will line up at Doncaster in the Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle, with Mark Walsh travelling across from Ireland to ride the Nicky Henderson-trained runner.
Also on the card, Willie Mullins sends mares Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond for the SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle.
The former won a French Grade One last season with Danny Mullins keeping the ride, whilst Ashroe Diamong took a Fairyhouse Grade One last Easter.