Supreme Novices Hurdle hopeful Jeriko Du Reponet grinds out Doncaster win in Rossington Main

Jeriko Du Reponet maintained his unbeaten record in the SBK Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster, but he was made to pull out all the stops in the process.

Sent off the 4-6 favourite, Nicky Henderson's five-year-old was expected to book his ticket for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with the minimum of fuss following two effortless wins at Newbury.

He was in deeper company on this occasion though, with Ben Pauling's Fiercely Proud and Sam Thomas' Lump Sum also unbeaten over hurdles and Nicky Richards' The Kalooki Kid a dual winner too.

The Grade Two was supposed to have been run at Haydock last week, without Jeriko Du Reponet, but as the race was rescheduled, Henderson rerouted his charge and Mark Walsh travelled from Ireland for the ride.

He travelled into the race supremely well, despite a few sketchy leaps, but still looked like winning quite comfortably.

However, Fiercely Proud lived up to his name and battled on gamely and then Lump Sum laid down the final challenge before Jeriko Du Reponet settled matters by a length and a quarter.

Walsh felt a slow early pace had gone against his mount and expects Jeriko Du Reponet to improve for the experience.

Jockey Mark Walsh told Sky Sports Racing: "The race wasn't run to suit, we went too slow and it turned into a sprint,

that was the reading I got.

"In his other races, he was just cantering around, but he really had to fight today and he put his head down when I wanted him.

"He's a lovely horse, he can only beat what's in front of him and he showed a good attitude.

"He's only five and I think he'll keep improving."

