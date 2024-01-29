Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chindit's half-sibling makes racecourse debut at Wolverhampton

Today's afternoon racing comes from two exciting jumps cards at Plumpton and Hereford; later Wolverhampton hosts a thrilling eight-race card including Listed Race winner Chindit's half-sibling all live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Listed race winner Chindit's half sibling makes debut

Charlie Appleby's Aurora's Beauty makes her course debut in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.00). This filly is half-siblings to Listed race winner Chindit and cost £600,000. Her breeding looks something special as a daughter of Bated Breath and she could well cause a splash here.

Appleby also has Race The Wind in this, who won a nice race at Newmarket in July last year. She needs to have steady hands which is something top jockey James Doyle will do. Spiritual Pursuit will be looking to go one better than last time as she finished second at Beverley. To achieve this, she will need to be quicker out of the stalls.

3.20 Plumpton - For Gina bids for double

For Gina bids for a double in the highly competitive feature the Blue Bell Emsworth Gilos 40th Birthday Handicap Hurdle.

This Lucy Wadham-trained mare hasn't been out of the first three on her last seven starts and her win at Fakenham was resound. She will need to defy a 8lb rise but could do so in this consistent form.

Lassue has also been very consistent in recent runs and is dropping in class here. Trainer Fergal O'Brien is in great form and could well cause an upset. The six-year-old Doughmore Bay struggled last time out at Cheltenham but this should be a more straightforward race.

7.00 Wolverhampton - in-form pair Inverlochy and Intoxicata clash

The in-form duo of Inverlochy and Intoxicata clash in the Bet Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap (7.00).

Inverlochy seeks a double here after fending off Landlordtothestars at Lingfield in his most recent run. This win comes after a narrow defeat and two other wins and should go well here with the same jockey Harry Davies.

Intoxicata won at Newcastle last month, only just getting up at the post. She will be wanting to come through horses again which may cause problems.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch all the action from Plumpton, Hereford and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday January 29.