Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cuthbert Dibble takes on Jaminska at Chepstow

Tuesday’s racing comes from Chepstow, where Cuthbert Dibble looks to mark his return to action with victory, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.45 Chepstow - Can Cuthbert Dibble pick up where he left off?

Jaminska rarely runs a bad race and should be among the contenders for this two-mile and three furlongs Cuffle And Taylor Handicap Hurdle (2.45). Third last time out behind Queens Gamble at Taunton, this mare has been proven to stay the distance. A mark of 112 potentially looks lenient.

He will likely be rivalled by Cuthbert Dibble, who notably defeated Storminhome to win a Novices' Hurdle at Ffos Las in April and will shoulder 12st this time around. Although accustomed to heavy going, the unfurnished gelding has not had a run out since that victory and may need to find some form before being considered a major threat.

Another well-fancied among the eight-strong field is Richard Phillips' hopeful Totterdown, under the guidance of Finn Lambert. The gelding has tasted victory in a handicap hurdle contest before and is likely to be a keen frontrunner. His jumping has been inconsistent in both starts over fences but has experienced no such issues over hurdles.

3.20 Chepstow - Quality not quantity as field of four battle it out

All four runners stand a reasonable chance of claiming the spoils in this Live Music In Summer 2024 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.20) in South Wales.

Nicky Henderson and James Bowen are set to team up once again for Issuing Authority, who is likely to progress further as a chaser despite having only previously raced on soft and heavy going. His last outing at Haydock in December ended in victory by 15 lengths despite racing in second for much of the contest.

Authorised Speed is likely to travel strongly for Gary Moore, who is eyeing a fifth career triumph for his seven-year-old. Promisingly, the horse is yet to be asked for effort and could be suited for a two-mile trip.

Zambezi Fix and Midnight Ginger complete the field respectively, both of whom are useful handicap hurdlers with a capability to stay the trip.

3.35 Newcastle - Can Readysteadybeau record back-to-back wins?

This Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase is set to be an intriguing contest, with Readysteadybeau looking to build on an impressive run at Ayr last time out, when he won by six lengths from Marown who rivals him in this clash.

Marown has worn cheekpieces on his last four starts and will stay the three-mile trip for Nicky Richards, while Brayhill is seeking a second consecutive victory at Gosforth Park, albeit slightly up in trip from his triumph in December.

Mint Condition and Fenland Tiger should also compete among the nine-strong field, alongside 2023 handicap winner Prince Des Fichaux.

Tuesday 30 January