Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bobby Joe Leg bids for four-timer at Newcastle

Friday's action live on Sky Sports Racing comes from the fixtures at Southwell, Lingfield and Newcastle, with Bobby Joe Leg looking to extend his winning streak at the latter venue....

6.15 Newcastle - Bobby Joe Leg bids for four-timer

Bobby Joe Leg looks to add to his winning tally for the fourth time in just over three weeks in the Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (6.15).

The veteran is in the form of his life for Ruth Carr, having won over this course and 7f distance before scoring twice at Southwell, with all these wins coming cosily so he does not look to be stopping yet.

Rory will be looking to go one better than in his last two runs here, losing out by a neck to Herakles over 5f last time. He is taking a significant step up in trip and will need to be in top form.

Iain Jardine's Kats Bob is also stepping up in trip after finishing third over 6f last time out. On his penultimate run he won nicely at Southwell when showing improvement, which he will need to continue here.

2.25 Southwell - Act of Authority and Tommie Gun clash

Act Of Authority and Tommie Gun clash in the Off The Fence On Youtube.Com/Attheraces Novices' Hurdle (2.25).

Act of Authority appears to be a nice Authorized colt after claiming two wins and two places from five runs. Last time out he won a nicer contest at Bangor at a canter, and he should be able to defy the penalty with 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston on board.

Tommie Gun disappointed slightly in his last run but he showed potential in his penultimate race with a comfortable win at this venue. He battled back well then to score and could go well here.

Four-year-old Teorie has benefited from a yard change, winning on debut for Fergal O'Brien, but he followed this up with a weaker run and will need to bounce back.

1.17 Lingfield - Rivals Epsom Faithfull and Sandy Paradise meet again

Epsom Faithfull and Sandy Paradise clash again in the BETMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (1.17).

The seven-year-old Epsom Faithfull kept on well to win his last race at this course with Sandy Paradise back in third. His form has been on the up since his return this year and this could continue here.

A son of Footstepsinthesand, Sandy Paradise too has been very consistent, and will be bidding to get his head back in front under regular rider, 7lb claimer Ethan Jones.

Cosmos Raj is dropping in class and could be suited better by this. Partnered by David Probert he could come on here.

