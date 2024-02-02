Weekend Winners: Declan Rix goes for Kargese in Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Sandown and the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival as well as their best bets for the Cheltenham Festival.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for this weekend in the Scilly Isles and at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Spring Juvenile Hurdle is over two miles with 11 promising young runners targeting this Grade 1. Willie Mullins has six of the field with the favourite Storm Heart, Majborough, Kargese, Bunting, Highwind and Ethical Diamond.

Declan Rix…

"I think the markets going to be interesting here were dealing with such unexposed young horses that can make rapid progress. Storm Heart has taken a big chunk out of the market showing his potential by his runs on the flat at Deauville and has a brilliant attitude, but I will take him on with his stablemate Kargese.

"Kargese reminds me a little bit of Gala Marceau. In her last run given how keen she was under a penalty, in a tactical race where she gave the winner a bit of a head start and went so close. I think Kargese is a solid horse for this juvenile division - she's got a big engine, stays very well and jumps well but I think she's a lovely each way bet."

Kate Tracey…

"I'm with the favourite here Storm Heart, he for me is the Irish horse that has given us the performance that we really wanted to see. I wonder if he's going to be that bit sharper than Bunting in this stage of their careers because that was a really sharp hurdle debut, of course he did have the experience of the flat.

"He needs to brush up on his jumping, but the front runner kept hampering him as he slowed up falling into Warm Heart's lap. I think the turn of foot he showed to overcome that and win by 22 lengths is just mind-blowing."

Image: Willie Mullins has six of the field in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday

Sam Boswell…

"Some in this have gone under the radar but Storm Heart sets the standard yet there's a forgotten horse in here Bunting. We've seen the horse just the once in Willie's care, he won nicely at Limerick and jumped reasonably well bar the last two.

"The form in behind looks a bit iffy but I feel he's a bit forgotten and maybe other horses show more at home however he is still unbeaten. Willie did win this with Footpad at a double figure price so we have seen the first strings beaten in this race and he will get a fast pace here that will help."

