Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle: Ballyburn puts in blistering DRF performance for Willie Mullins

Ballyburn further enhanced his burgeoning reputation with an emphatic victory in the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

A dual bumper winner but beaten by Firefox on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old put that right with a 25-length demolition job at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The son of Flemensfirth was the 10-11 favourite to successfully step up to Grade One level at the Dublin Racing Festival, and the drop in distance from two-and-a-half to two miles proved to be no problem whatsoever.

Image: Paul Townend celebrated victory on Ballyburn

Paul Townend positioned Ballyburn close to the pace from flag-fall and having travelled well into the home straight, he readily kicked clear as he raced by the omitted final flight and passed the post with seven lengths in hand over Slade Steel.

Mullins said: "It was a great performance, I'm absolutely delighted. He met hurdle after hurdle right and was in control the whole way. Paul was very happy with how he did things.

"He did everything right over the minimum trip, which is good.

"He has a very low head carriage which is usually a good sign in a horse, I like it, but it's not nice for the jockeys at times."

Ballyburn heads ante-post lists for both the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with Mullins in no rush to commit to either race at this stage.

He added: "I'm going to talk about today and leave it at that."