Off The Fence: Newbury Super Saturday previews from Barry Geraghty

With the Dublin Racing Festival completed, the attention now goes to Newbury and the Off The Fence team are ready to preview the thrilling weekend ahead.

Host Vanessa Ryle is joined by regular guests Barry Geraghty and Tony Keenan as they look ahead to the Betfair Hurdle, Denman Chase and the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase.

The panel also reflect on the action at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend and the domination of Willie Mullins across the three days.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Shishkin or Protektorat?

Saturday's Betfair Denman Chase (2.05) sees Shishkin face off against four strong rivals Protektorat, Hitman, Does He Know and Sam Brown - with Nicky Henderson's hope leading the betting.

Barry Geraghty said: "No fault to Nico with Kempton, if Shishkin can back up the level of his form from before Kempton, he will be hard to beat.

"The good ground is ideal for him so he's going to be hard to beat. However, Protektorat was put in his place by L'Homme Presse at Lingfield (in the Fleur De Lys Chase). I don't see why he would improve here on this good ground as his best form is on soft."

'It'll be tricky enough if the best Edwardstone turns up'

The Grade Two Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40) has a strong field of six with last year's winner Funambule Sivola looking to hold onto the title while Boothill and Edwardstone also look to bounce back.

For Barry Geraghty this is very much a two horse race as Edwardstone and Boothill both have something to prove.

Geraghty said: "Boothill would have been beaten by Saint Segal at Ascot but he fell at the last. Saint Segal has gone on to win since but this probably shows his level. He has a ceiling if you like.

"Whereas Edwardstone has been very competitive like in the Tingle Creek and he ran very keen behind Banbridge at Kempton.

"I think you can forgive him for that - he has a stronger level of form at that level for me than Boothill. It will be tricky enough if the best Edwardstone turns up."

Image: Edwardstone bids to bounce back in the Spirit Chase against Boothill

Geraghty goes against Mullins

The Betfair Hurdle (3.15) is the highlight of the day with a wide open race as the maximum of 24 runners will battle in this Class 1 contest.

Geraghty said: "With the Willie Mullins horse (Ocastle Des Mottes) it's potential. It's not unusual for him to bring them back from a long break and then they bolt up in a race like this.

"It does look competitive but the one I do like is Tellherthename. He has four runs since he won his point-to-point and was second first time at Ascot to Jango Baie.

"He then went and won at Huntingdon but got pulled up at Aintree on soft ground again to Jango Baie but went back to Huntingdon on good ground and bolted up.

"He's been really impressive twice on good ground and struggled on soft but the ground at Newbury looks to suit".

Watch Off The Fence in full on the At The Races YouTube channel