Grand National start time: Aintree spectacle moved to 4pm as Corach Rambler heads 94 entries

The Randox Grand National has a new start time of 4pm this year as part of a series of changes designed to make the April spectacular at Aintree as safe as possible.

The race has been brought forward by 75 minutes, having previously got under orders at 5.15pm, while a reduced field of 34 will also be introduced.

Last year's race was delayed due to Grand National protesters making their way onto the track, with the contest eventually going off nearly 15 minutes later than scheduled.

Following the annual review of the race, a number of changes were announced last October, including a reduction in field size, the introduction of a standing start and moving the first fence closer to the starting line.

It had been agreed an earlier start could help to ensure the safest ground conditions, but subsequent discussions were required before a new time was agreed.

Sulekha Varma, the Jockey Club's north west head of racing and clerk of the course at Aintree, said: "We leave no stone unturned in providing world-class standards of welfare for our participants and undertake a review after every Grand National.

Image: Aintree introduced a number of changes this year aimed at making the race as safe as possible

"These reviews look at a wide range of factors and the learnings from the process drives a number of changes, large and small, annually. In October we announced that one of the changes being made from 2024 would involve bringing forward the start time of the race, which has been 5.15pm since 2016.

"This was a decision we took after a number of participants and other racing stakeholders raised concerns about the long build-up to the race throughout the day and heightened tension as a result. These were not issues which had been identified as a problem when the race was previously staged at 3.45pm and 4.15pm.

"Bringing forward the start time of the Grand National by 75 minutes to 4pm will also help us to maintain optimal jumping ground, as warm or breezy conditions can dry out the racing surface."

Defending champ Corach Rambler heads 94 entries

Image: Derek Fox and Corach Rambler win the Grand National

Last year's hero Corach Rambler heads the ante-post betting for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, with another previous winner, the Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats, likely to be popular, too.

Irish trainers are responsible for a record 61 entries of the total 94 received for this year's National.

Those with previous good form over the fences booked in for a return to Merseyside include the likes of Vanillier, who was second last year, and Becher Chase runner-up Coko Beach.

Image: Corach Rambler and trainer Lucinda Russell with the Grand National trophy

He is one of a 26-strong entry for Gordon Elliott that also includes Conflated and Samcro, while Willie Mullins is responsible for 13, with Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno and Irish National hero I Am Maximus part of his team, although Gaillard Du Mesnil is not.

Others prominent in the ante-post lists include John McConnell's Mahler Mission, the Martin Brassil-trained Panda Boy and King George winner Hewick, from the yard of Shark Hanlon.

Monbeg Genius, Nassalam, Kitty's Light and Galia Des Liteaux are among the leading prospects entered from English-based yards. The weights will be revealed in a fortnight's time in Liverpool.