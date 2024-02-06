Olly Murphy retains faith in Newbury's Betfair Hurdle-bound Go Dante

Olly Murphy feels Go Dante is capable of reaching his anticipated heights ahead of the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.

A wide-margin winner of his bumper and on his hurdling debut, the eight-year-old struggled to back up his early promise subsequently.

Sixth in the Greatwood on his seasonal return, he won a competitive handicap back at Cheltenham beating Doddiethegreat, who he is likely to meet again, and Murphy is happy with what he is seeing at home.

With Sean Bowen cleared for a return to action, he will take the ride.

"He's got a good each-way chance. He galloped very well this morning. Sean's going to give him a pop in the morning," said Murphy.

"He looks like he's going there on an upward curve and hopefully he's got a few pounds to play with, but he will need them in a race like the Betfair Hurdle.

"His form from Cheltenham has worked out well, the horse of Paul Nicholls' (Panjari) won well at the weekend, so I'm looking forward to running him and having a good go at a real good pot.

"He's eight now, he's strengthened up but most importantly I've had a really clear run with him this year. In the past, it's been a bit stop-start with him for one reason or another, but he's been an easy horse to train this season and long may that last. Hopefully, he won't be running off a mark of 129 come the end of the season.

"Sean's going to Newbury on Saturday and he will ride him."

Image: Tellherthename has leading claims for trainer Ben Pauling

Ben Pauling's novice Tellherthename is another with leading claims but Pauling stressed he would not be keen on running him if plenty of rain falls.

"We'll keep an eye on the ground as we wouldn't want to bottom him out too close to Cheltenham, but he is a very unexposed horse that we think a huge amount of and he's in the form I could only wish to have him in, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on," said Pauling.

"I put him in at Exeter (on Sunday), just in case the ground was better there. I can't see him running there rather than Newbury, but it was just worth covering my tracks really."

