Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aqwaam to face Artisan Dancer in exciting Wolverhampton return

Friday's action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Wolverhampton, where Aqwaam looks to triumph after being beaten last time out. Also on the card, Bright takes on Muscika in a tight Sprint Handicap.

1.32 Wolverhampton - Aqwaam and Artisan Dancer to do battle

Aqwaam showed promise to finish three and a half lengths short of Palace Boy last time out and should fare well over course and distance on his return to the West Midlands in this BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap. Apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane is tasked with the ride for the first time by Ian Williams in a battle with another in-form runner.

Artisan Dancer has demonstrated similar support in the market and will be looking to go one better here, having been runner-up at Wolverhampton on four previous occasions since November 2023. Charlie Johnston's gelding has the capability to stay 16 furlongs and will take some beating under the guidance of Jason Hart.

Captain Kane has worn cheekpieces on his last two starts and may be rejuvenated after a 153 day break, whilst True Courage is likely to suit a drop in trip for Kieran Shoemark.

Melakaz is the final runner of the quintet and cannot be discounted, after recording two wins from four runs last year.

3.02 Wolverhampton - Bright meets Muscika in tight Sprint Handicap

Bright produced the best outing of his career when clinching a nine-runner handicap here three weeks ago and stands a real chance in this BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap. The half-brother to Sinjaari is expected to race prominently from the outset for Mark Loughnane.

Another key name in this contest is Muscika, who usually races close up and was unluckily beaten by a short head at Lingfield last week. The experienced gelding tasted victory here in November, although disappointed on two subsequent trips around the Wolverhampton track.

Image: Muscika will take on Bright at Wolverhampton

Rossa Ryan will ride Ice Cool Harry for Clive Cox, hoping to repeat the stunning hat-trick he pulled off when last here on January 29. Abolish and Tyke are the most supported in the market, despite both falling short last time out.

Wolverhampton - Wadacre Gomez heads a field of 12

Charlie Johnston's Wadacre Gomez arrives having won two of his last three starts, including when making all at Chelmsford on his last start, and could take plenty of beating in the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (4:07).

Michael Dods' Hale End was an easy winner at Newcastle in January before proving a disappointing favourite back at the track next time and needs to bounce back up in trip to 1m 1.1f here.

Kevin Frost's Master Of Combat finished a close-up third in a higher grade at Southwell last time and must be feared off the same mark again.

