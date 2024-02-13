Today on Sky Sports Racing: Movethechains and Head And Heart clash in bid for Lingfield double

Tuesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features the jumps meeting at Lingfield, where Movethechains and Head And Heart will both be bidding for a double, and the all-weather card from Newcastle.

3:00 Lingfield - Movethechains and Head And Heart bid for double

Movethechains and Head And Heart clash as they seek back-to-back Lingfield wins in the feature Try The Racing App This Afternoon Handicap Chase (3.00).

Course-and-distance-winner Movethechains was seven lengths clear in his last win in the Surrey National as he was eased down towards the finish. He does take a big step up in the weights here, but it would not be a surprise if he defies the handicapper.

Head And Heart won last time at Warwick and although he was not fluent in his jumping he kept on well in the closing stages. He is in a better race this time round and will need to improve.

Looking to go one better here is Sporting Ace, who finished second at Uttoxeter in his last run, bumping into a better horse on the day in Here Comes McCoy. However, he is taking a step up in trip here to 3m 5f which is much further than his last winning distance.

2:25 Lingfield - Two last-time winners feature

Be Aware and Dominic's Fault clash in search of another win in the Download The Racing App Now Novices' Hurdle (2.25).

Dan Skelton's Be Aware arrives here after a victory on debut at Newbury in a nice Class Three contest. He continues over the same two-mile distance as he attempts to remain unbeaten.

Distance-winner Dominic's Fault returned to the track after a lengthy lay-off with a win at the beginning of January. The seven-year-old is very lightly raced suggesting he might have had issues, but he just did enough to cling on to score by a neck last time and will need to show more here.

6:30 Newcastle - Sibyl Charm bids to continue good form

Sibyl Charm arrives here in great form after being placed or winning in her last four runs and bids to add to the tally in the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (6.30).

Grant Wood and El Montejean both seek a double. The latter won at Pontefract in August over this 6f distance narrowly beating Sir Maxi, who also competes here. The Mark Walford hope will need to repeat that sort of form after a break. Grant Wood won at Southwell over 7f in January when he ran on well and could cause an upset here.

Course-and-distance-winner Master Dandy is taking a step back up in trip here after a second over 5f at Wolverhampton. He could be a surprise winner.

Watch all the action from Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday February 13.