Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy novice Giovinco aims to get back to winning ways at Newcastle

Thursday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features both jumps and all-weather racing, with the classy novice Giovinco featuring for Lucinda Russell at Newcastle and an additional fixture added at Southwell.

2:15 Newcastle - Classy novice Giovinco features

Giovinco headlines a three-runner field in the Quinnbet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.15).

Lucinda Russell's seven-year-old is dropping back into handicap company after running in graded contests in his last two runs. Giovinco was pulled up at Kempton last time out behind Il Est Francais, but that can be easily discounted and he may bounce back here before eyeing more difficult targets.

Cruz Control is the danger horse after placing in his last two outings at Doncaster. He won on his run before that too and is performing consistently at this level. As he receives 16lb from Giovinco, he could cause an upset.

Choosethenews completes the trio and makes his chase debut for Mark Walford.

4:35 Newcastle - Trio of in-form runners clash

The in-form trio of North Parade, Yealand and Follow Charlie clash in the 2m 4f Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle (4.35).

North Parade is bidding for a hat-trick following his two wins over course and distance. After a short break, if continuing in that form, he should go well.

Another with a course and distance success is Yealand. The Jennie Candlish-trained runner seeks a double after he fended off Glory Hights last time out, just prevailing late on. This lightly-raced five-year-old could have more to show.

Follow Charlie got off the mark over hurdles at Ayr last month, winning handsomely by 10 lengths. He appears to thrive on heavy ground and can continue to improve here.

3:47 Southwell - Doyle booked on old boy Gulliver

Ten line up in the feature at Southwell, the 6f BetUK Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (3.47), including former Sprint Trophy star Gulliver under Hollie Doyle.

Now aged 10, David O'Meara's runner is set to make his 90th career start and has dropped to a career-low mark of 79, which could look attractive if he is able to return to something like his best.

Conrad Allen's Hiatus remains on the up having won with a bit to spare over this course and distance on his last start and a 4lb penalty might not stop him following up under Jack Gilligan.

Of the others, Northern Spirit has been placed in his last four starts and a bold bid can be expected on his first start at the track, while She's Centimental needs to bounce back from a lesser effort at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Image: Gulliver in action for Ireland during the Racing League

2:37 Southwell - Watson's Mleiha debuts under Doyle

Doyle is also booked aboard interesting newcomer Mleiha for Archie Watson in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.37).

She is the first foal out of Listed-winning dam Shumookhi and could well be ready to go first time out.

Of the opposition, Harry Eustace's Pascal's Pal looks to boast the best form after a solid effort in fourth at Kempton last month.

Maritime Lady, a Crystal Ocean filly and half-sister to dual winner Skittlebombz, is the other newcomer in the field for James Owen.

Watch every race at Newcastle and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday February 15.