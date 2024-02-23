Today on Sky Sports Racing: Silent Age and Swordstick clash at Wolverhampton on Friday

Friday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features the meetings at Lingfield, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton, with Silent Age and Swordstick clashing at the latter venue.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Debut winners Silent Age and Swordstick clash

Silent Age and Swordstick attempt to back up their winning debuts in the 1m 0.5f Stay Golden With Betmgm Safer Gambling Novice Stakes (6.00).

Charlie Appleby's Silent Age narrowly saw off Calumet as he scored on his first run at Kempton last month. The son of Dubawi should improve for the experience and, under the careful hands of Danny Tudhope, he could back up that performance.

Swordstick landed a Southwell maiden over a mile in January in eye-catching style, beating Mon Etoile who has also finished second on her two outings since then.

Marco Botti's Teddy Brown is yet to get off the mark but steps up in trip after two unplaced runs over seven furlongs.

3.47 Lingfield - In-form duo Wadacre Grace and Shot Of Love clash

The in-form duo Wadacre Grace and Shot Of Love clash in The Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (3.47).

Shot Of Love had a narrow win in his last run at Chelmsford. But he could continue this winning streak as he steps up to a mile and is only 4lb higher.

Wadacre Grace thrives on the all-weather, securing her sixth career triumph at Chelmsford last time out. With Andrew Breslin onboard he counteracts the 3lb rise in the weights.

Gemma Tutty's Enola Grey finished third at Newcastle on Saturday and is another to note as she drops back down into this easier grade.

4.33 Sedgefield - Take Centre Stage bids for a double

The in-form Take Centre Stage is aiming to back up his win last time out in the Best Odds Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (4.33).

Rebecca Menzies' charge got off the mark over hurdles with his easy win at Newcastle last week and is 4lb well-in as Brian Hughes keeps the ride.

Hide Out is yet to win after 28 starts but his best race of late was last time out here last month when he was runner-up to Coup De Gold and well clear of the rest of the field. He could cause an upset if in similar form.

Sue Smith's Blue Bear seems to thrive on heavy ground but is also yet to win a race, although he is improving and finished third last time out.

Watch every race from Lingfield, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday February 23.