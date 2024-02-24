Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lord North takes on Military Order in Southwell's Winter Derby

It is a stellar Saturday of racing, with high-profile horses taking to the track across three different meetings - Newcastle, Chepstow and Southwell - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Southwell - Lord North well fancied for Winter Derby glory

Seeking a hat-trick on Winter Derby Day is Lord North, who won the Group Three feature last term but is without a run since getting up to score at Meydan in March 2023.

Almost 12 months on, Robert Havlin is set to replace Frankie Dettori in the saddle to take on a competitive field over the one mile and three furlong trip. Trainer John Gosden has landed four Winter Derby triumphs in recent years and will be eyeing another this time around.

By contrast, Military Order ran Enemy close over course and distance last month and remains under the guidance of Daniel Tudhope this time around. The Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old has enjoyed his successful run outs going left-handed and will benefit from that again here.

Hollie Doyle's mount Claymore is likely to race prominently for Jane Chapple-Hyam, who trained her first jumps winner last week. Eydon is also one to keep an eye out for, racing for the first time for Andrew Balding having switched from Roger Varian in August.

Varian does have Tyrrhenian Sea in this, however. The six-year-old won a Listed affair at Lingfield on New Year's Eve and could go well again over a slightly increased trip.

2.08 Newcastle - Anglers Crag looking for more Handicap glory

Thirteen go to post for the Betting.Bet Eider Handicap Chase at Gosforth Park, with Anglers Crag looking for more handicap glory as he steps up in class. Brian Ellison's nine-year-old was unmatched in the bet365 Handicap Chase at Musselburgh and boasts a 100 per cent record with three wins from December 17. The horse will retain the services of Henry Brooke for this mammoth 4m 1.5f hike and has stayed over three miles in previous runs.

Fenland Tiger is on for a hat-trick for Sam England and often travels strongly on the heavy going we are likely to see in the North East. The gelding edged out the reopposing Prince Des Fichaux last time out here, albeit over a shorter trip.

Venetia Williams' Christopher Wood is also worth a look. The Herefordshire yard produced a winner of this contest (Nil Desperandum) in 2007 and her charge massively stepped up in trip when third in the 3m 7.5f bet365 Edinburgh National, perhaps in preparation for a full assault on the big prize at Newcastle. Jockey Charlie Deutsch boasts 33 victories over jumps this season too.

Joe Anderson carries a 5lb claim aboard The Galloping Bear, who was second to Kitty's Light in this contest last year. Inconsistent form in the 12 months since means he is unfancied in the market, but do not count him out just yet.

2.45 Southwell - Clarendon House heads sprint field

Fresh from a 29-day break, Clarendon House returns to action in the Listed BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes. The six-year-old, who finished fourth at Meydan last time, is favourite with the bookmakers after cruising around this track when last on British soil in December and should be a front-runner from the off this time around.

Diligent Harry is likely to be in the frame after keeping on for victory on Lingfield's all-weather surface earlier this month. Clive Cox's gelding clinched the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle in 2023 and has to be a danger dropping slightly in trip here. The Jack Davison-trained Thunderbear brings some useful form with him but might struggle to concede the Group Three penalty.

An outsider to keep an eye on is David O'Meara's Aberama Gold. This lengthy gelding won the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood in August and ran well despite defeat last time out at Lingfield. He is known to stay six furlongs and if jockey Tudhope can find a little in the closing stages he could well be in contention.

Watch every race from Chepstow, Newcastle and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday February 24.