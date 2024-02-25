Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sammy’s Guarantee and One Eye On Vegas clash at Hereford

Sunday’s live action on Sky Sports Racing is a thrilling seven-race jumps card from Hereford which features Sammy Guarantee and One Eye On Vegas clash.

4.10 Hereford - Sammy's Guarantee and One Eye On Vegas clash

Winners last time out, Sammy's Guarantee and One Eye On Vegas clash in the Read Harry Cobden's Blog At PlanetSportBet Handicap Hurdle (4.10).

The Tom Lacey-trained Sammy's Guarantee steps into the handicap company for the first time after winning his novice hurdle at Doncaster. He won this comfortably and the wind surgery seems to have helped out.

One Eye On Vegas' success at Leicester has been boosted as the second placed horse has won twice since. He is stepping up in class here but is deemed a danger.

In D'Or was an expensive purchase for David Maxwell and hasn't shown much yet but on his handicap debut he could cause a surprise.

2.40 Hereford- Unbeaten Kel Du Large seeks a hat-trick

Kel Du Large headlines a field of 10 in the Daily Racing Specials At Planetsportbet Junior National Hunt Hurdle (2.40).

Jane Williams' Kel Du Large is unbeaten after winning two bumpers at Exeter and a Listed affair at Cheltenham. He switches here to making a hurdles debut and could take plenty of beating.

Gary Moore's Kalif D'Airy improved massively last time out at Newbury to finish a solid third. If he can continue improving, he has an interesting each-way chance.

Wonderful Delight should thrive on this heavy ground as he makes his racecourse debut. He runs for the in-form Ben Pauling yard and could make a winning debut.

2.10 Hereford - Veterans Southern Sam and Innisfree Lad feature

A competitive but select field features Southern Sam and Innisfree Lad in the Get Emma's Offers At Planetsportsbet Conditional Jockeys' Veterans Handicap Chase (2.10).

Innisfree Lad looks to hold onto the title of this race after winning last year's renewal with a comfortable victory. This year he is 5lb lower and could go close again.

Southern Sam won on his penultimate start at Haydock on similar ground. However, he needs to bounce back after struggling when he stepped up in trip at Fontwell. Headgear is now reached for too.

The 10-year-old Volcano has been very successful for his connections. Although he has struggled of late. He needs to bounce back here.

Watch every race from Hereford live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday February 25