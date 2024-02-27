Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting John & Thady Gosden handicapper could shine at Southwell

The John & Thady Gosden team look to have a very interesting Tuesday night runner as Majed makes his handicap debut at Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.28 Southwell - David's Diva in four-timer bid

Our opening Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Fillies' Handicap (4:28) sees a nine-runner field topped by the bang in form four-year-old David's Diva, who arrives on a four-timer following a win in each of the last three months.

Rod Millman's daughter of former stable star Master Carpenter will bid to follow up her recent Wolverhampton win from just a 2lb higher mark as Ross Coakley retains the ride.

Fellow top weight Valentinka has been out of form of late but having slid down the handicap to her last winning mark of 70, trainer Marco Botti will be hoping a headgear switch from blinkers to cheekpieces does the trick.

Newmarket-based trainer Ed Dunlop runs a pair in Intoxicata & Nikki's Girl.

6.00 Southwell - Magna Grecia son to thrive in handicap company

The feature Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (6:00) looks a fascinating event as five line up led by John & Thady Gosden's Majed.

The son of 2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia reacted well to newly applied cheekpieces when winning at the third time of asking in November and makes his handicap debut from an opening mark of 85.

He saw off a subsequent winner in Charlie Appleby's Bold Style and ought to be tough to topple under Kieran Shoemark.

Barry Brennan's Dunstan heads the opposition having seen off Bradman comfortably at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

7.30 Southwell - Recent winners clash in tight handicap

Recent winners Barbarosa & Velvet Vulcan both won with a degree of comfort on their most recent start and arrive here under 4lb and 5lb penalties respectively to contest the Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap (7:30).

The latter couldn't seemingly have won any easier at Lingfield on Friday and looks to strike while the irons are hot under Callum Shepherd while Clare Hobson's Barbarosa ought to appreciate the added distance on offer having got up late on over 10 furlongs at Lingfield.

That was just a second start for Hobsn, who has clearly found the key to the eight-year-old and he could have more to offer from a mark of 54 which remains well below his career high rating.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Southwell on Tuesday 27 February live on Sky Sports Racing.