Today on Sky Sports Racing: Panhandle Slim and Guard The Moon clash at Bangor-on-Dee

Wednesday’s racing is thrilling jumps action from Bangor-on-Dee which sees Catch Him Derry bidding for a double and Panhandle Slim and Guard The Moon clashing in the novice; all live on Sky Sports Racing

4.20 Bangor-on-Dee - Panhandle Slim and Guard The Moon meet in the Novices'

Panhandle Slim and Guard The Moon clash in the Ruabon Novices' Hurdle (4.20).

Panhandle Slim is looking to follow up his recent Sedgefield victory. The Donald McCain charge finished second to the handy Act Of Authority here and has experience of both the course and winning.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Guard The Moon will need to build on his Chepstow hurdling debut where he finished third. He has won twice here in a bumper and could cause an upset here in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Absolute Steel caused a big shock last time out and could do the same here. He fended off the favourite at Exeter to win at 200-1 earlier in the month. The conditions could be as testing as they were at Exeter which could further assist him.

3.20 Bangor-on-Dee - Whydah Gally features in the North Wales National

Whydah Gally features in this competitive renewal of the Broughton Hall Estates North Wales National Handicap Chase (3.20).

Joe Tizzard's Whydah Gally was a gutsy winner over this trip last time out at Lingfield, staying on in the closing stages. He arrives here from a 6lb higher mark and could follow up.

Ali Star Bert also won last time out. He thrives on heavy ground and has a very solid record over fences. His consistency is something to be feared.

Duke Of Deception is dropping in class after a promising run at Aintree finishing second to Snipe. He is taking a significant step up in trip and can go well again.

4.50 Bangor-on-Dee - Catch Him Derry bids for a double

Catch Him Derry seeks a double in the Bangor-On-Dee Handicap Hurdle (4.50).

Dan Skelton's Catch Him Derry came through the field last time out to win at Southwell last month. He can progress here from a 6lb higher mark and retains Harry Skelton on board.

Globe Player is also seeking a double after handily winning at Southwell. He continues for the in-form trainer Stuart Edmunds. Partnered with Ciaran Gethings he could cause an upset.

Gwennie May Boy looks to bounce back after being pulled up at Warwick last year. He recently has changed yards to Dan Skelton's and will be trying to return to the form shown last year.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Plumpton and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday February 26.