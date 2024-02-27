Off The Fence: Irish Point could challenge Teahupoo in Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

The Off The Fence panel have split opinions for the upcoming Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with Barry Geraghty and Tony Keenan siding with different runners for the Prestbury Park showdown.

Teahupoo heads the market for the upcoming Stayers' Novices Hurdle, despite disappointing from a 9/4f start in last year's Stayers' Hurdle. He is set to be joined on the card by Irish Point and Crambo - two horses arriving at Prestbury Park on song after Grade One successes this winter.

All to play for in the Stayers' Hurdle...

"I really like Teahupoo who has been very good in the Hatton's Grace in the last two seasons," said Barry Geraghty.

"He was only beaten by three-quarters of a length in last year's Stayers' Hurdle as a six-year-old and to me that's a big factor. He's coming back a seven-year-old - he's a proper stayer now and he's going to love the three miles this year.

"Impaire Et Passe was very keen and he outstayed him, so he's got the resilience needed to win a Stayers'. He's proven his class and to me against the opposition he sets the highest standard with the Hatton's Grace wins.

Image: Teahupoo is the current favourite with the bookmakers for the Stayers' Hurdle

"Of the opposition, Irish Point won a slowly run race at the DRF but a slow pace exaggerated his superiority. He's a six-year-old but so was Teahupoo was last year, maybe he can win a Stayers' but my money is on THP to beat him. Likewise, Crambo won the Long Walk Hurdle beating Paisley Park in a good performance, but he was beaten off 139 by Slate Lane at Haydock on his last start, albeit a little of the pace.

"He's rated 18lb higher now and if you're 18lb in hand you'd want to be winning regardless of how far off the pace you were at Haydock. He is a progressive type but I'm not sure he's of the standard yet. Noble Yeats beat Paisley Park a short head getting 6lb off him on Trials Day so he'd have a chance, but I don't think he's a standout either."

Tony Keenan said: "This would be a no-bet race at the current price. Teahupoo is a little bit of weather bet for me, he's gonna need soft-heavy. I don't even know if English soft is bad enough for him, he wants Gowran soft or heavy. The other thing is I think Davy Russell was riding him on one arm last year and on another day he could have won, but he's not that far clear of an ageing Sire Du Berlais and Dashel Drasher and if there's an improvement in it, he's a little bit vulnerable. I do take the point that the fresh angle could be a gamechanger, and maybe he is better than last year.

"I've had two bets against Irish Point this season and he's made me look a fool, I'm really impressed with him actually. He beat Magical Zoe, he was race fit and should have been suited by two miles. She's not a Grade One mare but every day she turns up and runs her races, being very consistent over that trip. It was a very good performance at Christmas and he was so strong in the market it suggested there were no doubts from people he would stay, so Irish Point would be one I'd look at."

Cheltenham Handicap selections?

Tony Keenan said: "There was one horse that jumped off the page and his price is starting to move - and that's Waterford Whispers in the Martin Pipe. He started out at Easter last year at Fairyhouse and ran a decent race first time out over hurdles, and then went to Galway and won a very steadily run race - beating Ataboycharlie. He was second in the big handicap in the DRF but his big performance was Fairyhouse in the Hatton's Grace meeting, the only time he's gone into a properly run race - and he won that.

"The bare margin of victory doesn't reveal his superiority because he had to be switched wide, and was probably worth three or four times the winning margin. Answer To Kayf in second ran a really solid race and he's gone on to make the grade at Limerick and won again at Naas.

"Waterford Whispers has had one run in a Novices Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown, only narrowly beaten by a well-ridden Champagne Admiral. I just think all his form has worked out and he's a totally unexposed horse that tends to suit the Martin Pipe. He's built up a bit of handicap experience and if you're a well-handicapped novice, this is probably one of the races you're aiming at."

Barry Geraghty looked towards the Ultima Handicap Chase for his selection, and for a horse that is no stranger to Grade One success at Novices' level.

He said: "One I have to mention is Apple Away for Lucinda Russell. She's won the last two Ultimas with Corach Rambler and she's adamant Apple Away can make it a hat-trick."

He added: "She'll have to improve on what she's done thus far over fences. She's been 14 lengths behind Grey Dawning twice and was two-and-three-quarter lengths behind Henry's Friend in the Reynoldstown, but Lucinda is adamant that there's potential for improvement there. One to take note of at a nice price. She's down from a mark of 141 to 137 so that might make it a little more appealing."

Watch the Off The Fence digital show on the At The Races YouTube channel.