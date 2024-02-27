Cheltenham Festival: Champion Hurdle betting suspended following Constitution Hill workout

Constitution Hill's Champion Hurdle bid will rest on the results of a scope after Nicky Henderson's star produced a "very disappointing" workout at Kempton on Tuesday.

Star Constitution Hill sent the betting for the Champion Hurdle into a spin after his poor routine workout at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson said: "Unfortunately, in a routine gallop this morning, Constitution Hill was very disappointing and it transpires, after the vet has scoped him, that there is evidence of mucus."

As the news broke the bookmakers quickly suspended the betting for the race. It appears that the reigning champion's participation in the Champion Hurdle is in doubt.

However, Henderson remains hopeful. "We're taking a sample of it to a laboratory to analyse it, which will tell us about the significance of it and we should know more after that.

"Last week, he worked brilliantly and he was scoped 10 days ago, but these things happen, just like it did with him earlier in the year [having to miss Cheltenham on Trials day in January].

"Horses are like humans, look how many people had the awful cough around Christmas that took ages to get rid of.

"The vets still think it could clear up in a week and all his serious work has been done already, whether he makes it [to Cheltenham] will depend on the severity of it.

"He was disappointing this morning working with Sir Gino [Triumph Hurdle favourite], who he has worked with in the past. He would normally go easily with him, but this morning he couldn't, so Nico [de Boinville] realised all was not well and wasn't hard on him.

"Obviously, the mucus was affecting him. He's not coughing, he's just got a dirty picture, as we say.

"I'm not saying definitely either way [about Cheltenham] and I'll keep hoping. As you can imagine, it has come as a bit of a shock."