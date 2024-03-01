Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dear My Friend headlines competitive Lingfield Mile Trial Handicap

It's a jam-packed Friday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Lingfield, Newbury and Ffos Las providing the afternoon's entertainment before Newcastle takes centre stage on the all-weather.

4.57 Lingfield - Dear My Friend seeks course and distance double

Dear My Friend headlines a field of 10 for this BetMGM AWC Mile Trial Handicap.

Charlie Johnston's four-year-old has returned in fine fettle, winning at Newcastle before claiming the Listed Tandridge Stakes over this course and distance last month and has strong claims conceding weight all round.

Plenty look to hold chances, including Clive Cox's Kingdom Come who should strip fitter for his recent runner-up effort at Wolverhampton and looks weighted to go close under Rossa Ryan, who has placed in 50% of his starts this term.

Andrew Balding's McLean House seeks a hat-trick as he steps up in class, while Tandridge fourth Bopedro is another for the shortlist under Danny Tudhope.

2.37 Lingfield - Rosario takes on Billy Webster in Trial Handicap

Rosario and Billy Webster feature among a field of 12 for this BetMGM AWC 3 Year Old Trial Handicap.

The Roger Teal-trained Rosario makes his reappearance, having showed strong form at two, winning one of his three starts before twice placing in Group company. He tops the weights under Lewis Edmunds.

George Scott's Billy Webster has thrived this winter, winning both starts on the all-weather and rates a big danger on this step up in class.

Roger Varian saddles Brave Empire, who narrowly saw off Roman Emperor when landing a course and distance event last month, and could have more to offer from this 1lb higher mark.

4.10 Newbury - Denman looks to defy weights hike

Venetia Williams' Demnat seeks another success in this Howden Supporting West Berkshire Mencap Handicap Chase.

A winner on British debut at Ludlow last month, the seven-year-old must defy a 10lb hike in the weights but looks the one to beat as he drops back to 2m under Charlie Deutsch.

Harry Derham has enjoyed a superb second season training and Kansas City Star bids to extend his unbeaten record over fences, having made every yard at Huntingdon in January.

Of the others, Real Stone has undergone wind surgery and would have chances if returning to the form of his Haydock success in November. Fast Buck acts best around the two-mile mark and can't be discounted, despite being well held up last time at Sandown.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Lingfield, Newbury, Ffos Las and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Friday March 1.