Today on Sky Sports Racing: Holly bids for a double at Plumpton

Holly stars in the feature at Plumpton as the in-form duo of Here Comes McCoy and Storminhome clash at Southwell and there is a thrilling evening card at Wolverhampton.

3.52 Plumpton - Holly bidding for double

Holly is bidding for a double in the Howden Handicap Hurdle (3.52).

Jonjo O'Neill's seven-year-old Holly has been a distance winner she arrives here off of a win at Market Rasen and was even eased down. She had struggled in her form before this and needs to continue to improve in this higher class to be in with a chance.

Saligo Bay needs to bounce back in this contest after falling in his last run. Before this he had two solid pieces of form with a win over course and distance and a second. The Gary Moore hopeful could cause an upset.

Mr Mackay finished second last time out at Hereford. He has been running at this class for a while now proving he can compete here. He bumped into a better horse last time out and could well come on here.

2.35 Southwell - In-form duo Here Comes McCoy and Storminhome clash

Here Comes McCoy and Storminhome clash in the Download The Racing App Now Handicap Chase (2.35).

Here Comes McCoy won last time out by a massive distance at Uttoxeter. The Olly Murphy contender won easily and thrived on the heavy ground. He should be able to continue in this form.

Storminhome is hoping he can return to winning ways here after a second last time out. He is taking a significant step up in trip and could cause an upset.

Patroclus is returning to the track for the first time since April 2022. The eight-year-old is making his debut for Sam Thomas and will be running for the first time since wind surgery. He could bounce back.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Havanazam and Fairmac clash in the feature

Havanazam and Fairmac clash in the feature the More Big Deals With BetUK Handicap (7.30).

Course and distance winner Havanazam was victorious at Wolverhampton in his last run. This easy win suggests that there would be more to come this time out.

Anthony Charlton's Fairmac good form is international as he won at St Moritz and kept on well. He is taking a step back up in trip and this is his first run on British soil for his new trainer Charlton.

Artisan Dancer is another course and distance winner in this field. He narrowly lost out last time at Southwell but is taking a step back up in trip at a course he loves. With Jason Hart on board he should return to winning ways.

