Today on Sky Sports Racing: Major Fortune seeks five-timer

Three thrilling meetings at Lingfield, Newcastle and Southwell host the racing on Tuesday, with Major Fortune seeking a five-timer- all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Lingfield 4.02 - Major Fortune seeks five-timer

Major Fortune bids for a five-timer in the Jill Taberner Memorial Handicap Hurdle (4.02).

Dan Skelton's Major Fortune won last time out but faced his toughest race yet at Lingfield. He had to battle to the line. If he is still ahead of the handicapper he could continue his winning streak.

Hill Of Tara is thriving this season recording four wins so far. However, he did fall in his last run which has resulted in a drop back in trip. He could well bounce back.

The Welsh National winner Movethechains takes back to hurdles and has been in good form of late. He is now 12lb lower over hurdles and is the main danger to Major Fortune's five-timer.

Newcastle 2.50 - Chosen Templar and Esprit Du Potier clash

Chosen Templar and Esprit Du Potier clash in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Novices' Hurdle (2.50).

Lucinda Russell has Esprit Du Potier dropping back in trip and down in class after he struggled to be involved in the Grade 2 River Don at Doncaster. This distance winner could return to winning ways in this contest.

Chosen Templar also struggled in the River Don at Doncaster and was also pulled up. He had a double in his runs before this and should go well here.

Raceview Road is a consistent sort having won an Irish Point-to-Point and placing in an Irish bumper. He could make an interesting debut for George Bewley.

Southwell 5.30 - Chaser Marble Sands makes flat debut

Useful chaser Marble Sands switches codes to make his flat debut in the Build Your Acca With BetUk Novice Stakes (5.30).

Marble Sands is making his flat debut as an eight-year-old and seemingly could be preparing for a spring novice chase. Partnered by Billy Loughnane he could go well.

The son of Galileo, Caustic ran in bumpers earlier in his career but dug deep to win by a nose in his last run on the all-weather. He will be looking to add to his winning tally.

Eleanor Cross was just beaten by Caustic in her penultimate run and a head in her last run. She will be seeking that elusive first victory.

