Cheltenham Gold Cup: Jordan Gainford to ride Hewick for John 'Shark' Hanlon in Cheltenham Festival feature

Jockey Jordan Gainford will be reunited with Hewick in next week's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has announced.

The young rider is the nine-year-old's regular partner, steering him to a hat-trick of big-race victories in 2022 as he landed the bet365 Gold Cup, the Galway Plate and the American Grand National.

However, injuries have meant Gainford has not been on Hewick's back competitively since his fall two fences from home in last year's Gold Cup, with Rachael Blackmore steering him to a subsequent win at Sandown and Gavin Sheehan in the saddle for his most recent triumph in the King George at Kempton.

Image: Hewick on his way to victory under Gavin Sheehan in the King George

Having been sidelined since suffering damaged vertebrae in a fall at Naas in mid-December, Gainford made his return late last month and, after enjoying his first winners since his comeback at Leopardstown on Sunday and Monday, trainer Shark Hanlon has confirmed he will be back on board Hewick at Prestbury Park.

Hanlon said: "Jordan is going to ride the horse. I spoke to Gavin last night to tell him, he's done nothing wrong and gave the horse a great ride [at Kempton] and he might ride him again one day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shark Hanlon explains the decision to pair Hewick with Jordan Gainford for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"But Jordan is back and has ridden a couple of winners and in fairness he made the horse for me, so I think it would be only manners to let him ride him next week.

"He was down here yesterday (Tuesday) to sit on the horse and at that stage he didn't know if he was riding the horse or not, but he came down and schooled him. I told him the story, I said we'd have to wait and see and in fairness to him he came down and rode the horse twice in the last week.

Image: The Hewick team celebrating King George victory at Kempton

"Jordan knows the horse well, the horse travels well for him and I'm delighted to have him on board."

