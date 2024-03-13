Cheltenham Festival Day Three Tips: Jamie Codd's 20/1 Pertemps fancy and two picks in the Kim Muir

Multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Jamie Codd returns with a look through day three, featuring a pair of fancies in the Pertemps, including a massive 20/1 shot, and a strong case for a 16/1 chance in the Ryanair.

1.30pm Turners Novices' Chase

GINNY'S DESTINY has done nothing but improve so far this season and he'd be my pick in the opener on day three. He's an uncomplicated horse who loves Cheltenham and handles soft ground, and I think this race is really going to suit him. Paul Nicholls obviously won this race last year with Stage Star, and this horse is fairly similar. Facile Vega will no doubt be popular, but I'm not really a believer having seen what he's done over fences so far, and am happy to take him on.

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

Right down the bottom of the weights, I'm going to give a vote for the Eric McNamara-trained NOBLE BIRTH, who won the qualifier for this at Naas a few weeks back. That was over a slightly shorter trip, but he beat Cleatus Poolaw that day, and has already proven he can cope with longer trips in the past. He's snuck into this and will like the big field and the ground and I think he could run a big race at a price (20/1). I also like POPOVA for Henry de Bromhead, who has snippets of good form to her name and is completely unexposed over staying trips. She kept on nicely when fourth in the Punchestown Pertemps qualifier back in November and has been off the track since. Henry's horses are going well, and she's another interesting option at a price.

2.50pm Ryanair Chase

It would be great to see Envoi Allen win a fourth race at the Cheltenham Festival. He's an old favourite of mine and is the best horse in the race, but my head says FIL DOR could run a big race in the Ryanair Chase. He steps up in trip having been a very good second to El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way in December, and I think going up in distance could really suit this horse. He's always been very solid and consistent, and still just a six-year-old, is open to plenty of improvement. I think he's got a big chance at big odds (16/1).

Image: Fil Dor is Jamie Codd's big-price selection for the Ryanair Chase

3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

There's certainly plenty in Teahupoo's favour in the Stayers' Hurdle, but I'm very keen on NOBLE YEATS, who arrives here having posted a very solid effort back in this discipline when beating Paisley Park in the Cleeve on Trials Day. He'll have Harry Cobden back on board which is no bad thing, and he just seems like the kind of horse who'll be really suited to the demands of this race. They often get racing at the top of the hill, and there's such a long run from the second last to the last. If that's the case here and Noble Yeats is within striking distance, he'll be a big player for sure. We know he stays well and the ground will suit, and I like him a lot for this.

4.10pm TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase

I've always thought there could be a big day in SAINT FELICIEN and he's very interesting in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase. He's a horse with loads of ability and he really impressed me at Gowran Park last time, putting it all together after shaping with promise in his previous starts over fences. A strong pace will suit him and the soft ground will help and, with Gordon Elliott's horses running well, this horse has to have a good chance. I also like the look of ARCTIC BRESIL in this, who's not quite delivered on his early promise, but is able to race off a mark of 135 here on just his seventh career start. He jumped better when second to the very promising Mister Policeman over two miles last time, which wasn't a bad effort at all. He could be well suited by going up in trip here for a yard in good order.

Image: Brighterdayahead has rave reviews from Gordon Elliott

4.50pm Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle

This is all about BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD for me. Gordon Elliott has been glowing when talking about this mare in the run up to the Festival and when he does that, it often pays to listen. While she's not beaten a whole pile this season, she's been visually impressive and I thought her jumping stepped up a notch on her last start. The drop back in trip shouldn't pose any problems at all especially on this ground, and I'm looking forward to seeing her run.

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase

Paul Nolan's DAILY PRESENT catches my eye in the Kim Muir, coming into the contest with a good profile and racing towards the bottom of the weights, with Jack Hendrick taking off 5lbs. He didn't really figure behind the likes of Gaelic Warrior and Grangeclare West in his first few starts over fences, but they have tinkered with his wind since, and he improved when switched to a handicap at Down Royal, winning nicely on soft ground. That wasn't a bad race at all, with several in behind running well since, and I think this seven-year-old can run well at a nice price (20/1). I also like WHACKER CLAN, another one of Henry de Bromhead's. He was a good winner at Cheltenham in October over a slightly shorter trip, getting the better of Ben Pauling's Twig who ran a blinder when second in the Ultima on Tuesday. He's since had a spin over hurdles and is 6lbs higher than his previous chase win here, and looks to have a solid chance at double-figure odds with John Gleeson up.

