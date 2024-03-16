Midlands Grand National: Beauport takes the glory at Uttoxeter ahead of Mr Incredible

Beauport outran his odds as he soared across the line with only one iron to claim the bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase for Jordan Nailor and Nigel Twiston Davies.

Beauport saw off Willie Mullins' charge - and top weight - Mr Incredible and My Silver Lining, who were second and third respectively.

For the majority of the race, the eight-year-old winner sat nicely behind leaders as a pace was set by My Silver Lining. However, he became more prominent as the race progressed and at the 18th he jumped drastically right. Nailor managed to redirect his mount and refocus him before the penultimate jump.

Beauport rallied and chased down My Silver Lining following the final jump to win by just over a length, leaving Mr Incredible and My Silver Lining to fight for the minor placings.

Jockey Nailor has recorded some of his biggest racing success with Beauport. He said: "We just wanted to be halfway but he went so well and his jumping was keeping him up there, so I just thought that I would just let him sit and travel. That wasn't actually plan A.

"He's such a nice horse and he's given me some brilliant days out for my career. I'm very happy; he tries every time but we've had a bit of and up and down season.

"He was good in the London National but apart from that he hasn't really been himself. It's nice to see him winning another big one.

"The horse has been with me since I was a 5lb claimer so It's been a brilliant partnership."

Trainer Twiston-Davies said: "It was really brilliant and really exciting.

"It's brilliant for Jordan as he's had a bit of a quiet season and it was great, we're all really happy.

"Jordan has won a few big races on him before and it all went well on the day. We have no idea why he ran so bad at Warwick but it all went better for him this time.

"I hope it will be the Grand National one day. The owners had Corbiere and he will hopefully follow in his footsteps."