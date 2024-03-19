Constitution Hill: Punchestown Festival 'very much on the agenda' as bloods results show promise for Nicky Henderson star

The eagerly anticipated meeting of Champion Hurdle stars Constitution Hill and State Man appears to be a little closer as trainer Nicky Henderson revealed the Punchestown Festival is "very much on the agenda" for his star.

Last year's Cheltenham Festival hero dramatically missed the 2024 renewal after returning 'unsatisfactory' blood results following a poor public workout at Kempton in the build-up to defending his Champion Hurdle crown.

That left the path clear for Willie Mullins' State Man, a distant second to Constitution Hill in 2023, to lift the title under Paul Townend.

Henderson's runner now looks to have the option of Aintree or Punchestown if he can prove his fitness, with State Man expected to line up on his home turf in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle next month.

Constitution Hill was the first of a number of high-profile non-runners from Henderson's Seven Barrows yard last week as his team appeared to be hit with a wider health issue.

Image: Paul Townend celebrates as State Man wins the Champion Hurdle

Sir Gino (Triumph Hurdle), Jonbon (Champion Chase), Shanagh Bob (Albert Bartlett) and Champ (Stayers' Hurdle) were all withdrawn, while Jeriko Du Reponet (Supreme), Iberico Lord (Champion Hurdle), Marie's Rock (Mares' Hurdle) and Jingko Blue (Gallagher) all failed to finish.

Providing an update on Constitution Hill's condition to Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman, Henderson said: "Bloods are just about back right. The option is Ireland at Punchestown and it's very much on the agenda.

"We learnt a lot in the last 10 days. Everyone was so generous and kind. People understood. Thank you."